4-star Dallas Thomas set to visit Hogs again

ESPN 4-star basketball prospect Dallas Thomas is expected to visit Arkansas for the first time since last September.

His visit will coincide with the Razorbacks' football game against Missouri State next week. The junior visited Arkansas for the Texas game in 2021.

“Just looking forward to the atmosphere,” Thomas said. “Arkansas’ atmosphere at the football games, basketball games, really anything, is always crazy, so it’s always nice to be around that. It will be good to be back in touch with the coaches.

"It’s been a while since I’ve seen them in person and talked to them. That’s always nice. (I will get to) see the players and the team. They’re going to be really good, so I’m excited to meet them.”

Thomas, 6-8, 175 pounds, of Little Rock Parkview, is also ESPN's No. 11 small forward and No. 33 prospect in the nation for the 2024 class. He is the No. 1 recruit in the state in his class.

His communication with Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, assistant coach Gus Argenal and recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. is steady.

“Ronnie, Coach Gus and Coach Muss, they all text me basically every day,” said Thomas, who is expected to visit for a basketball game this season. “(They've been) updating me with the new things going on, the new records and new rankings, everything that’s going on.

"They always keep me updated.”

Thomas plans to make an official visit to Missouri on Oct. 1. The Tigers have let him know he is a top target.

“They always keep in touch show a lot of interest,” said Thomas, who has a 3.7 grade point average and is considering engineering as a major in college. “They’re going after me hard. They’re always showing love and I appreciate it.”

College coaches will hit the road recruiting on Thursday, the first day of the contact period, which will run into November. Arkansas is expected to visit his school at some point, and Missouri is set to visit on Saturday.

Thomas averaged about 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.5 blocks per game for the Patriots as a sophomore. He holds offers from Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, Illinois, Texas A&M, TCU, St. John's and other schools.

“I’m going to plan an LSU visit soon,” Thomas said. “Probably going to be unofficial, but other than that I don’t really have anything set in stone.”

Musselman and his staff have taken the Razorbacks’ recruiting to another level since arriving in Fayetteville. With the 2022 class being ranked No. 2 nationally, Thomas knows Arkansas goes after top prospects.

Being a Razorbacks target makes him feel good.

“Just knowing the level they recruit at with three McDonald's All-Americans this year,” Thomas said. “It’s always a blessing. It always catches my eye, makes me feel good.”

Thomas is looking for a school that can get him ready for the highest level.

“Main criteria for me is development,” he said. “Who can develop me as a pro on and off the court? Developing that pro mindset, body, skillset.”

Arkansas looks well suited to get Thomas to his goal. The staff has 52 combined years of NBA experience.

“That’s definitely nice,” he said. “That’s my goal. That’s definitely something I’ll look deep into. That’s a nice asset to have.”