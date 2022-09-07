7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Treat the family today to everyone's favorite, grilled steak. While you're out there, add some asparagus to the grill. Serve with Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad (see recipe) and make it a beautiful plate. Add mixed greens and whole-grain rolls. Buy a chocolate meringue pie for dessert.

Plan ahead: Cook 2 extra steaks and save some pie for Monday.

MONDAY: Thinly slice the leftover steaks for Steak Sandwiches on Mini Baguettes: Spread prepared horseradish on the baguettes and top the sliced beef with thin slices of brie cheese. Heat just until cheese melts. Serve with baked chips and coleslaw. For dessert, the leftover pie is good.

Plan ahead: Prepare rice for Tuesday.

TUESDAY: Keep costs down and serve Spicy Chicken Skillet. In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil on medium high. Add 1 pound chicken breast (cut into 1-inch pieces); cook and stir 5 minutes or until browned and no longer pink inside. Add 1 medium onion (chopped); cook 3 to 5 minutes or until softened; stir occasionally. Reduce heat to medium. Add 1 (10-ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles and 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce; simmer 3 minutes. Stir in 3 cups cooked rice and 1 (15-ounce) can ranch-style pinto beans until combined. Heat through. Serve with a lettuce wedge and cornbread. Fresh pineapple is dessert.

WEDNESDAY: We loved Basil Spaghetti With Cheesy Broiled Tomatoes (see recipe) for dinner.

THURSDAY: The kids (and adults) will come running for Turkey Meatball Subs: Use refrigerated or (thawed) frozen cooked meatballs; heat and spoon them onto whole-grain sub rolls. Top with heated marinara sauce, then shredded mozzarella cheese. Add baby carrots and celery sticks, along with the kids' favorite dip. Munch on sliced apples sprinkled with cinnamon for dessert.

FRIDAY: Continuing the sandwich theme, make Avocado-Spinach Paninis. Divide and layer 2 sliced avocados, 1/3 cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil (drained and julienned), 2 tablespoons thinly sliced red onion and 2 cups baby spinach on 4 (4-ounce) split ciabatta rolls. Coat skillet with cooking spray; heat on medium. Place sandwich in pan; weigh down with another smaller skillet. Cook 2 minutes or until lightly browned; turn. Serve with tomato-basil soup. Top fresh strawberries with light whipped cream for dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough strawberries for Saturday.

SATURDAY: Invite some lucky guests to enjoy the delicious flavors of Moroccan Chicken (see recipe). Serve it over couscous. Add an arugula salad and flatbread. For dessert, top toasted pound cake with leftover strawberries and vanilla ice cream.

THE RECIPES

Southwestern Tomato and Corn Salad

1 ½ pounds ripe mixed tomatoes, cored if necessary

Kernels from 1 ear corn (about ¾ cup)

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced shallot

1 tablespoon minced jalapeno

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup queso fresco OR crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves

Cut tomatoes into ½-inch-thick wedges, then halve wedges. Arrange tomatoes on large, shallow platter, alternating colors. Sprinkle corn over top.

In a medium bowl, whisk oil, shallot, minced jalapeno, lime juice, salt and pepper together. Spoon over tomatoes. Sprinkle with queso fresco and cilantro. Serve. (Adapted from "The Complete Summer Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 220 calories, 6 g protein, 17 g fat, 14 g carbohydrate, 10 mg cholesterol, 294 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

■ ■ ■

Basil Spaghetti With Cheesy Broiled Tomatoes

12 ounces uncooked spaghetti

3 large beefsteak tomatoes, each cut into 4 slices

½ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

8 ounces grated part-skim mozzarella

¼ cup freshly grated parmesan, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, chopped

¼ to ½ teaspoon crushed red pepper

¾ cup torn fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

Heat broiler.

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and return to pot.

Meanwhile, arrange tomato slices in a single layer on rimmed baking sheet coated with cooking spray. Sprinkle with coarse salt and pepper. Sprinkle cheeses evenly over tomatoes. Broil 3 to 5 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and golden.

In a small saucepan, heat oil with garlic and red pepper 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant. Add the garlic oil and basil to pasta; toss to combine. Serve topped with the tomatoes and additional basil and parmesan.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 600 calories, 28 g protein, 22 g fat, 72 g carbohydrate, 41 mg cholesterol, 695 mg sodium and 4 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 5

■ ■ ■

Moroccan Chicken

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ to ¾ teaspoon cinnamon

1 small onion, thinly sliced

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into strips

1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon coarse salt

¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper

¼ cup orange juice

¼ cup golden raisins

¼ cup chopped cilantro

In a large nonstick skillet, heat butter, oil and cinnamon on medium. Add onion; cook 3 minutes or until softened; add bell pepper. Continue cooking 3 more minutes or until pepper is softened. Add chicken, garlic, salt and cayenne pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, 6 to 7 minutes or until chicken is browned and no longer pink inside. Add orange juice and raisins. Cook 2 minutes to heat through, stirring occasionally. Stir in cilantro and serve.

Makes 4 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 253 calories, 27 g protein, 9 g fat, 15 g carbohydrate, 90 mg cholesterol, 318 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com



