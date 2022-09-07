Arkansas Black Hall of Fame class of 2022 includes Grammy award-winning singer, former NFL player





LITTLE ROCK -- The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame announced Tuesday it will induct its class of 2022 on Oct. 15 in the Robinson Center Performance Hall.

The pandemic prevented the organization from hosting in-person ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.

"Our theme this year is Back on Broadway -- playing on the fact that this institution and building is located at Markham and Broadway," Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Chairman Charles Stewart said. "We are excited to be back here and presenting our induction ceremony in just a few weeks."

The six honorees included in this year's 30th anniversary are: Sherman Banks, Dr. Joe Hargrove, Hattie Hill, Gertrude Newsome Jackson, Ketty Lester and James Thrower.

Sherman Banks

Banks, who is from Little Rock, is a decorated and honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran with over 35 years exploring international economic and tourism development. Although his experience has allowed him to help people in Arkansas, his efforts extend beyond the state as well.

In Ghana, he helped organize the Global Sister Cities Foundation to reduce poverty and the spread of HIV/AIDS and to promote universal primary education.

Banks' efforts can also be seen in his work with the West Little Rock Rotary Club, the Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Little Rock Air Force Base Community Council, among other organizations.

Joe Hargrove

Hargrove -- a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology -- is from Grady. The organization highlighted that Hargrove is the first Black cardiologist to practice in Arkansas and is in private practice in Little Rock with CHI St. Vincent Cardiology and Medicine Clinic.

Hargrove is also the former chairman of the board of the Association of Black Cardiologists.

His civic engagement includes his work on the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas, the Governor's Task Force on Health Care Reform, a member of the founding board of directors for Chenal Country Club, the Arkansas Heart Hospital Foundation board and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity. He is a lifetime member of both the NAACP and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.

Hattie Hill

Hill, born in Moro, uses her experience in strategy growth and development to assist multinational companies such as IBM, McDonald's and Southwest Airlines.

Her diverse background has allowed her to assist communities in a number of ways, from food services to education.

The Hall of Fame described her as having experience being "a connector of people."

Gertrude Newsome Jackson

Jackson is an educator and civil rights leader. She moved to Gum Bottom with her family at the age of 7. The Hall of Fame will honor her in the class of 2022 on Oct. 15 for her continued passion for social issues and being a community activist.

Her role in the lawsuits against Marvell School District No. 22 resulted in the district having to "fully and effectively desegregate not only all facilities but the faculty and classes effective at the beginning of the 1970-71 school year."

Jackson died on Oct. 1, 2019.

Ketty Lester

Lester, a Hope native, is a Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and actress.

Stewart took a minute during his speech on Tuesday at the Robinson Center historic lobby to sing a few lyrics of Lester's chart-topping single "Love Letters," followed by smiles and laughter from the crowd.

Lester's appearance in "Blacula" and "Little House on the Prairie" are just two examples of her layered creative impact.

James Thrower

Thrower is a former NFL player from Camden. The Hall of Fame said, "His entire life has been about serving others."

Thrower is the recipient of several awards. Many of those awards recognize his impact as president and CEO of Jamjomar, which is the operating company for 30 McDonald's in Detroit. He has also been recognized for his years of success as a college and professional athlete.

Back on Broadway

"Our 2022 class of inductees continue the tradition of showcasing the tremendous talent that Arkansas produces," Stewart said, adding that the ceremony and variety show will be "a party with a purpose."

The Hall of Fame's foundation reiterated that it will continue to use fundraising to work to improve education, health and wellness, youth development and strengthening families in Black and other underserved communities throughout Arkansas.

"This year, with the generous support of corporate partners, the foundation awarded $50,000 through 16 mission-related grants," foundation officials said on Tuesday. "Since 2010, ABHOF grants up to $5,000 have impacted Arkansans in 69 of Arkansas' 75 counties."

Stewart said the Oct. 15 ceremony will be a full production of performances that will include music, dance, comedy, motivation and inspiration.



