Arkansas' count of hospitalized covid patients falls by 5; deaths rise by 8

After rising a day earlier for the first time in more than a week, the number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Wednesday but was still up from the two-month low it reached Monday.



The state's count of cases rose by 1,042, an increase that was down by 138 compared to the one the previous Wednesday.



The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by eight, to 11,944.



The number hospitalized, which rose by 20 on Tuesday, fell Wednesday by five, to 276.



Growing for the second day in a row, however, the number of the state's virus patients who were in intensive care rose by one, to 42.



Already down due to a slowdown in testing and reporting over Labor Day weekend, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Wednesday to 823, its lowest level since June 26.



Dropping for the fourth day in a row, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 28, to 10,957, as recoveries outpaced new cases.