Arkansas inmate found dead in cell at maximum security unit, officials say

by Remington Miller | Today at 1:23 p.m.
An inmate was found dead in the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker on Sunday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Rashon Webb, 28, of Jonesboro was serving a 92-sentence out of Greene County for first-degree murder, a news release from the department states. 

Webb was found hanging by staff in a locked single person cell and taken to an infirmary where he was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m., officials announced. 

Court documents state that Webb was 18 when he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated residential burglary in 2012. 

A 2012 affidavit from a state trooper states that Webb robbed two different residences in Paragould with weapons, shooting one victim who later died. 

Webb was sentenced in 2013 after he pled guilty. 

