Arkansas inmate found dead in cell at maximum security unit, officials say

An inmate was found dead in the Maximum Security Unit in Tucker on Sunday, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Rashon Webb, 28, of Jonesboro was serving a 92-sentence out of Greene County for first-degree murder, a news release from the department states.

Webb was found hanging by staff in a locked single person cell and taken to an infirmary where he was pronounced dead at 4:42 a.m., officials announced.

Court documents state that Webb was 18 when he was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated residential burglary in 2012.

A 2012 affidavit from a state trooper states that Webb robbed two different residences in Paragould with weapons, shooting one victim who later died.

Webb was sentenced in 2013 after he pled guilty.