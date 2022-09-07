Arkansas to get $13.5M as part of Juul settlement

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday that Arkansas would receive $13.5 million under a $438.5 million agreement in principle between Juul Labs and 34 states and territories resolving a two-year bipartisan investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices.

In addition to the financial terms, the Republican attorney general said the settlement would force Juul to comply with a series of strict injunctive terms severely limiting its marketing and sales practices.

“It is the fault of companies like JUUL who spread misinformation and incentivized youth to buy vaping products that created this epidemic that continue to be a prevalent problem in our schools and neighborhoods,” Rutledge said in a news release. “After a two-year investigation, I am holding JUUL accountable for their actions with the assurance that they will comply with the law in the future because Arkansans deserve to be protected from deceptive business practices.”

Until recently Juul was the dominant player in the vaping market, the attorney general's office said in a news release.

The multistate investigation revealed that Juul rose to this position by willfully engaging in an advertising campaign that appealed to youth, even though its e-cigarettes are illegal for them to purchase and are unhealthy for youth to use, according to the attorney general's office.

The investigation was led by Connecticut, Texas, and Oregon. Attorneys General in Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, Wyoming have signed on to the agreement.