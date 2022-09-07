Blackout chances high in California heat

LOS ANGELES -- A record-setting heat wave made life miserable in much of the West on Tuesday, with California stretching into its second week of excessive heat that taxed the state's power supply with record-setting demand and brought it perilously close to ordering rolling outages while people were desperately trying to stay cool.

The California Independent System Operator, the entity that oversees the state's electrical grid, issued a Stage 3 alert allowing it to draw on emergency power sources. The alert is one step below actually ordering rotating power outages.

In a statement, the agency said the peak electricity demand was forecast to exceed 52,000 megawatts, and its "current demand" website showed it reaching nearly that level late Tuesday afternoon, far above the previous high of 50,270 megawatts set on July 24, 2006, according to figures on its website.

Demand dropped as dusk fell, businesses closed and the utility sent out a message on its mobile phone app begging customers to cut back their use, warning that "power interruptions may occur unless you take action."

Earlier in the day, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to conserve, warning in a video message that "the risk for outages is real and it's immediate."

"This heat wave is on track to be both the hottest and the longest on record for the state and many parts of the West for the month of September," Newsom said. "Everyone has to do their part to help step up for just a few more days."

The California Independent System Operator issued a Flex Alert call for voluntary conservation between 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Consumers were urged to keep air conditioners at 78 degrees or higher during the period and avoid using major appliances.

California's state capital of Sacramento hit an all-time high Tuesday of 116 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking the previous record of 114 F set in July 1925, according to the National Weather Service.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, temperatures tied or broke all-time highs in a half-dozen cities. In Los Angeles, temperatures were in the 90s on Tuesday, prompting the nation's second-largest school district to limit the use of asphalt and concrete playgrounds.

In neighboring Reno, Nev., Tuesday was its hottest day ever recorded in September as 106 F smashed the previous record for the date, 96 F in 1944, according to the National Weather Service.

In Salt Lake City, temperatures were about 20 degrees higher than normal, hitting 105 F on Tuesday, the hottest September day recorded going back to 1874.

The danger of wildfires was extreme as scorching heat and low humidity turned brush to tinder.

A wildfire that started Friday in Weed, Calif., killed two people and one that erupted Monday and spread rapidly in the Hemet area also killed two people. Authorities said they were found in the same area and apparently died while trying to flee the flames.

Though the heat wave was likely to peak in most places Tuesday, extremely high temperatures are expected to continue for several more days.