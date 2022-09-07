Sections
Club makes donation, appearance

Today at 1:00 a.m.
The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club provided decorations for the annual Christmas Council Dec. 7 at Pursuit Church. Participants were, from left, Yulander Gailey, Kim Edwards, Diana Maxwell, Sabrina Self-Gwin, Mary Miller, Gail Saffold, Sharon Johnson and Dot Hart. &quot;The tables were lovely, and everyone had a good time,&quot; according to a news release. The club also met Dec. 13. Members brought items for the Pine Bluff and White Hall animal shelters as part of the club's community service project. The club also welcomed two new members, Sara James and Yulander Gailey. New Horizons meets the second Monday of each month at 5:30 p.m. People interested in becoming members should call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, (870) 534-1033. (Special to The Commercial)

The New Horizons Extension Homemakers Club recently made a donation, participated in a workshop and had a club outing.

The club presented a check for $252.43 to the Pine Bluff Animal Shelter on July 12. The money and items needed by the shelter were donated as a part of New Horizons’ community service program.

“Club members also donated time on Saturdays to walk dogs and love on and spend time with the animals,” according to a news release.

New Horizons EHC members attended a Jefferson County workshop for extension clubs and potluck on July 30. The theme was Christmas in July.

Members of the clubs were asked to cook and bring a recipe that would be submitted for the Holiday Foods Cookbook. Holiday Foods program will be on Nov. 11 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Members of all clubs attending brought four food items to be given to four food pantries in the Pine Bluff area.

The fellowship outing for New Horizons EHC was attending Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

“The production was magical with an amazing cast and crew. The music was great with wonderful dancing and costumes. The incredible change of Cinderella from her rags to her gown truly was magical,” according to the release.

People who are interested in future EHC outings, community service programs, or workshops may call the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office at (870) 534-1033.

Information about the New Horizons EHC or other Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs or activities can be found on the county website at www.uada.edu or Facebook page.


