St. John to give away food

St. John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to those in need Saturday from 9-11 a.m. or until all the food has been given out. State ID's are required to receive one box per family. Pickup will be in front of the church on Cherry Street. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks, according to a news release.

To support this effort, people may mail financial support to: St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or send electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. People may contact Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net to volunteer.

VFW to honor POWs

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4455, 1518 E. Harding Ave., and its auxiliary, invites the community to attend a special presentation of the Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Program from 6-7 p.m. Sept. 16. Light refreshments will be served, according to a news release.

"Many are familiar with the POW Missing Man Table, but have you seen or heard the explanation of each item that is placed on the Table?" said Theresa Orso, president of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455. "The tradition of setting a separate table in honor of our prisoners of war and missing conrades has only been in place since the Vietnam War. The table is displayed to signify those that are missing ... are not forgotten."

Simmons Oak Park sets celebration

Simmons Bank will hold a re-opening ribbon cutting at its Oak Park branch, 2628 W. 28th Ave., at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28. The community is invited to attend the event and light refreshments will be provided.

The ribbon will be cut with the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce Redcoats, according to the Chamber newsletter.

Cancer survivorship lunch set

Pretty in Pink, Celebrating Survivorship Luncheon, will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Tickets are $50 and proceeds benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center. Tickets are available by contacting Laura Beth Shaner at (870) 541-7210.

Sponsors at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Relyance Bank, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Pink Out 5K set

The Pink Out 5K run will be held Oct. 29. Registration packets are available at Jefferson Regional Wellness Centers at Pine Bluff and White Hall, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Details: (870) 541-7890.

Generator plans 3rd grade math contest

All 3rd graders are invited to participate in a math competition at 5 p.m. Sept. 26, Oct. 24, and Nov. 28 at The Generator, 435 S. Main St., according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Prizes will be awarded. Registration is available at HTTPS://FORMS.GLE/HFEVFA8TLQ8L68WBA . Details: (870) 663-0200.

United Way plans kick off, events

The United Way announces upcoming events:

United Way's annual campaign kick off will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Pine Bluff Country Club, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

The Day of Caring will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The day includes planting trees and shrubs, repairing planters, painting, a picnic table set up and reading box with books.

The event will also include a food drive and participants should deliver all food items to the Day of Caring site to be presented to Neighbor to Neighbor.

On Sept. 30, a virtual all day session will be held and participants should post a picture on social media of their acts of kindness.