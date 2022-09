Country singer Blake Shelton returns to the road in 2023, headlining his “Back to the Honky Tonk Tour,” which includes a 7 p.m. March 16 show at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will be the opening acts.

Tickets — $49-$249 plus service charges, with a six-ticket limit per household — go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

The 18-city tour kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Neb., and closes March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y.