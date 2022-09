Marriage Licenses

Sarah Glover, 24, and Michael Parker, 24, both of Little Rock.

Michael Walton, 26, and Maegan Langley, 25, both of Austin, Texas.

Trevon Chew, 27, and Druscilla Holliman, 27, both of Little Rock.

Brenden Shoptaw, 26, and Kenzie Wiedower, 26, both of Little Rock.

Mary Cantwell, 70, of Little Rock and William Bledsoe Jr., 70, of Memphis, Tenn.

Cassandra Brandon, 39, and Charolette Duncan, 29, both of Cabot.

Larry Jackson, 37, and Shavonda Jackson, 34, both of Little Rock.

Quinlan Britt, 24, of Jacksonville and Cierra Neal, 23, of Wynne.

Warren Hudson, 33, and Grace Head, 27, both of Little Rock.

Joseph Leath, 32, and Tiffany Stewart, 32, both of Sherwood.

Gavin Lopez, 22, of Watertown, N.Y., and Danielle Falcon, 21, of Tolleson, Ariz.

Karen Derf, 51, and Eric Lukasiewicz, 52, both of Homosassa, Fla.

Karan Williams, 31, and Nicole Jordan, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Donabelle Hess, 43, and Alexander Sieg, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Alyssa Commander, 21, and Reynaldo Jimenez, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Elmer Rivas, 23, of Little Rock and Julianet Davis, 21, of West Palm Beach, Fla.

Justin Saxon, 25, and Brooklyn Robinson, 22, both of Conway.

Jerimiah Weaver, 45, of Little Rock and Wendy Reynolds, 43, of Plumerville.

Emelda Antonio, 26, and Francisco Chavez, 35, both of Little Rock.

Nicholas Scott, 30, and Julia Cossey, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-3178. Jonathon Clinton v. Erika Clinton.

22-3180. Ryan Petty v. Jennifer Petty.

22-3182. Dominique Lanore v. Kane Lanore.

22-3184. Travis Maxwell v. Brittany Wolfe.

22-3185. Elleatrice Clark-Bell v. Timothy Harris.

22-3190. Shana Wolfe v. Eric Wolfe.

GRANTED

17-4660. Jeff Hooker v. Catherine Hooker.

19-893. Travisia Fortenberry v. Lanoard McCarter.

21-609. Marriel Johnson v. Tearie Johnson.

21-2757. Amber O'Tey v. Lasommer Henderson.

21-3780. Alanda Beasley v. Antonio Beasley.

22-598. Ricky Calhoun Jr. v. Lorin Calhoun.

22-2529. Randall Puckett v. Jimmie Sue Puckett.

22-2760. Kasha Hester-Rand v. Erik Rand.