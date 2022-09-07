District receives $2,000 donation

The Living Vessels Organization, in partnership with Walmart Inc., made a $2,000 donation to the Pine Bluff School District on Aug. 29.

L.V.O. President Corine Taylor-Jones and members Mitzi Ruth, Barbara Gant, Valerie Smith, Valeria Davis, Toni Watley, and Pamela Dorn, contacted the district about supporting students with funds for school supplies and uniforms.

Pine Bluff district social workers met with L.V.O. and Walmart representatives to accept the check on behalf of the district, according to a news release.

L.V.O. is a non-profit charitable organization that has been a long standing supporter of area schools. Its purpose is to address needs in order to help dispel deprivation and improve the quality of life for individuals in its community, according to the release.

"Living Vessels provides funding to schools that serve the highest percentage of low-income families, therefore we have selected the Pine Bluff School District for 2022 funding," Taylor-Jones said.

Each year, Walmart Foundation Community Grants award L.V.O. funds to assist schools in Jefferson County with needed items for under and unserved students.

"On behalf of the Pine Bluff School District, mere words could never express our gratitude to your organization and Walmart Inc. for truly caring and being there for the scholars of the Pine Bluff School District," said PBSD social worker Deborah Thomas.

"The funding over the years has made life changing differences in the lives of many of our scholars and is a blessing to many of our scholars today who appreciate and count on them to be successful."

Taylor-Jones stated that the L.V.O. is glad to be able to make a difference in the lives of students.