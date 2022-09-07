EDITORIAL: About time

The United Nations has formally, and finally, accused the Communist Chinese government of human-rights violations that it acknowledged could be considered crimes against humanity.

A long-awaited report examining the government's crackdown on the Uyghurs and other ethnic groups was released last week. Though the UN had tacitly acknowledged the CCP was doing bad things in the Xinjiang region against the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims (not to mention persecution of other ethnic groups including Christians), the findings from its human-rights office in Geneva corroborated multiple earlier reports from advocacy groups and global media about the depth of the abuses.

They include forced assimilation, internment camps, forced labor, arbitrary detention, suppression of religion, forced sterilization, rape, forced abortion, forced contraception and political indoctrination.

Uyghur expats viewed the report's release as vindication, the Associated Press reports. Given that much of corporate America still kowtows to the Red Chinese and its vast market, and the UN's history of hypocrisy (Red China sits on both its security and human rights councils), it's no wonder many were relieved to see the report finally released.

News sources have quoted UN diplomats who say the report, caught in a diplomatic tug of war between the CCP and the West, had been ready for a year.

For its part, the ChiComs deny all allegations of human-rights abuses in Xinjiang. It is only combating terrorism, Beijing says.

Tension with the ethnic peoples of the region has existed since the Communists took control of mainland China in 1949. When the party squeezed hard, the Uyghurs squeezed back. By the 1990s, the government had labeled them as terrorists, and in 2014 launched its "Strike Hard Campaign Against Violent Terrorism." (As opposed to non-violent terrorism?)

To their credit, both the Trump and Biden administrations officially declared this genocide. Many Western nations have followed suit.

And now, for what it's worth, the weight of the UN's official corroboration has been added to the roster of world censures.

Many prominent Western companies will continue to benefit from Chinese slave labor, the Uyghurs included. In other words, business as usual.