Enrollment up 10.7%, but still below pre-pandemic numbers, Northwest Arkansas Community College reports

BENTONVILLE -- Northwest Arkansas Community College announced its enrollment this semester is up 802 students, or 10.7%, from a year ago at this time.

The college reported a preliminary count of 7,839 students taking courses for academic credit as of Wednesday, the fall semester's 11th day of classes, in a news release.

"Enrollment growth requires intentionality and dedication from all our faculty, staff, advisors, deans and administrators," said Dennis Rittle, who started in July as the college's fourth president. "Thank you, team NWACC, for working together in innovative and collaborative ways to serve our students and provide a high-quality workforce to our industry and university partners. Together we succeed."

The state Department of Higher Education requires institutions to take a snapshot of enrollment on the 11th day of fall classes. Enrollment figures reported today are preliminary, unofficial numbers.

Enrollment steadily increased from the college's founding in 1990 until 2011, when its official fall semester number was 8,528 students. Enrollment then went into a period of decline before starting to rebound with increases of more than 4% in both the 2018 and 2019 fall semesters.

But 2020 ended the trend, as enrollment dropped 12% from the year before. The fall 2021 semester saw an additional decline of 6.6% from 2020, down to 7,081 students -- about an 18% drop from the 2019 figure of 8,649.

The college gets much of its revenue from students' tuition and fees.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state. A total of 9,475 students are enrolled in all the college's programs, including 1,636 learners in workforce development, job training, adult education and other programs.