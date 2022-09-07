Fayetteville delays street-name decision

FAYETTEVILLE -- The City Council will wait at least two weeks before deciding on a proposal to rename a street southeast of downtown to give business owners who would be affected by the change more time to weigh in.

The council voted 8-0 to hold a proposal to rename Archibald Yell Boulevard to Nelson Hackett Boulevard. The proposal will be heard again at the council's Sept. 20 meeting.

A separate proposal to place a marker telling Hackett's story on the downtown square passed the council unanimously.

Archibald Yell Boulevard winds about a half-mile from its intersection with Rock Street and College Avenue southwest to South School Avenue. It was installed in the early 1950s and named after the state's second governor.

Council member Mark Kinion said he heard from business owners on the street that they felt left out of the discussion. Eighteen properties touch the street, although only eight show up in city records as having an address on Archibald Yell Boulevard, said Britin Bostick, the city's long-range planner.

The proposal came at the recommendation of the city's Black Heritage Preservation Commission, a resident-led advisory panel to the City Council.

Hackett was an enslaved man who fled Fayetteville in 1841 seeking freedom and made his way to Canada, according to Michael Pierce, associate history professor at the University of Arkansas. The man who claimed to own Hackett demanded extradition. Yell, who served as Arkansas governor at the time, wrote a letter to the colonial governor of Canada requesting Hackett be returned. The request was granted.

Hackett was brought back to Fayetteville in summer 1842. He was publicly whipped several times, tortured and sold back into slavery in Texas, according to Pierce's research. He escaped again, and his fate remains unknown.

Slave owners used accusations of theft or other offenses to extradite enslaved people. The British government, who was in control of Canada at the time, subsequently made laws preventing such extradition, according to Pierce's research.

The marker the council approved will be installed at the city-owned flower bed at Center Street and Block Avenue near Bank of Fayetteville. Its text tells Hackett's story, including how Hackett labored at the site where the marker will stand.

Five members of the public spoke on the street renaming proposal. Marilyn Heifner, who serves on the board for Evergreen Cemetery where Yell is buried, asked the council to consider naming another street after Yell if it decided to change the name of the current one. Yell had a storied history of military and political service, and his signing the extradition letter was part of his job as governor at the time, Heifner said.

Bob Stafford, south Fayetteville resident and member of the city's Arts Council, characterized Yell as a war criminal by today's standards who will still have his history told in various ways.

Council member D'Andre Jones, who sponsored both measures, said he would consult with city staff and commission members on engaging business owners along the street.

Council member Mike Wiederkehr suggested naming the street Henderson Boulevard. The name came from Ebeneazor Henderson and his daughter Clara who founded the first public school in the state to educate the children of recently emancipated Black residents of the city, according to a proposed amendment.

No council member made a motion supporting the amendment.