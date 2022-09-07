PREP VOLLEYBALL: Fort Smith Southside sweeps Har-Ber





SPRINGDALE -- Prior to Tuesday evening, the last time the Har-Ber Wildcats and Fort Smith Southside Mavericks met on the volleyball court, Southside experienced heartbreak on its home court.

Har-Ber defeated the Mavericks 3-0 in the 2021 6A state semifinals, a tournament played at Southside. The win punched a ticket for Wildcats to the state title match, while the Mavericks had to endure the sting of watching a berth to the championship slip away inside their own area.

Southside (6-3, 3-0) had revenge on its mind Tuesday, returning the favor from a year ago with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-23 three-set sweep at Wildcat Arena.

"It always does," Southside coach Natalie Throneberry said of the season-ending game lingering in the mind of her team. "It always means something. That last game sits on your soul for a good eight months."

Har-Ber (5-4, 2-1) raced ahead to an 11-5 lead in the first set, which caused Southside to take a timeout. Whatever message Throneberry gave her team resonated. Southside rallied to take a 16-15 lead, then went on a 9-3 run, which included the set's final six points, to win 25-18.

"I'm not sure I remember what she said, but I know it lit a fire under us," junior middle blocker Sophia Neihouse said. "We just came out and everyone had a different mindset. We knew we were going to fight back and win this game."

Neihouse was a force at the net all match for the Mavericks, leading the team with 11 kills. The result from last year, she said, was on her mind.

"We have a lot of returners and we were holding onto that," Neihouse said. "I think we all had that on our minds a little bit, just something extra to make us want to come out and win this game."

Much like the first set, the Mavericks used strong finish to win the second period. Southside scored 13 of the final 15 points, powered by a pair of late kills from Ryleigh Twist, two of her five on the night. Southside had 31 kills in the match.

"It was huge," Throneberry said of the team's net play. "We're very young at the net, so we've been making some of those young errors while trying to figure each other out and building some connections, and I think they did a really good job of fixing what we needed to mid-match. That's been a little bit of a challenge for us. I'm really excited that we started swinging pretty consistently."

The young Har-Ber team, one which only returned senior Galatia Andrews from the 2021 State runner-up squad, fought hard in the third set. After falling behind 17-12, the Wildcats clawed back to tie things at 23 whenever Brooklyn Ware spiked one of her six kills across the net.

Southside showed its composure and finished off Har-Ber the next two points, highlighted by a spike from Gabriela DuPree, who was second on the team with eight kills.

Making adjustments all game, Throneberry said, was something she thought her team did well.

"Anytime you come into Har-Ber and you come out with a win of any kind, it's a good day," she said. I'm proud of our girls for coming in, (Har-Ber) Coach (Cassie) Lloyd does a great job with her team, and I'm really proud of the way both teams competed. I think we've made some small adjustments, fixed a few things we've been working on the past week, we took a few losses on the chin, so this was really good to see us bounce back."

Kennedy Meadors had a double-double for Southside with 16 assists and 10 digs. Mileah Neal followed with 13 assists, while Tinsley Freeman led the squad with 17 digs.

For the Wildcats, Korlynn Hall hammered 11 kills, helped by Ridglee Thompson's 17 assists. Andrews was spectacular on defense, coming up with a game-high 32 digs.

Bentonville 3, Rogers 2

The Lady Tigers rode late momentum to claim a hard-fought five-set win over Rogers

Bentonville climbed out of a 2-1 hole for a tough 9-25, 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 15-6 victory.

The Lady Tigers scored the final nine points of the final set, breaking from a 6-6 deadlock. Madison Hooper and Victoria Otter led the Lady Tigers with 13 kills each. Otter also chipped in six blocks. Gloria Cranney dished out 15 assists, while Ella Aprea contributed 13 digs.

Macey Tauai led Rogers with 12 kills, while Olyvia Hall added 10 kills and 20 digs. Hall also contributed four aces.

Fort Smith Northside 3, Springdale 0

Jaynea Manning slammed 11 kills, while Grace Klein and Za'kari Gurule added nine each to lead the Lady Bears to a 25-8, 25-13, 25-11 6A-West Conference win.

Klein led the defense with 11 digs, while Manning registered a double-double with 10 digs for Northside. Caroline Snow also added seven aces.

