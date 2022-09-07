Harper’s pop-up becomes double, lifts Phillies

PHILADELPHIA -- A frustrated Bryce Harper thought he was headed back to the bench. Moments later, he was hollering in the midst of a wild celebration.

Harper got a gift double in the ninth inning when Miami left fielder Brian Anderson slipped chasing a flyball, then hustled home as Jean Segura flipped his bat high after hitting a single that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Marlins 3-2on Tuesday night.

"It's huge anytime you can win a game," Harper said.

Edmundo Sosa homered and doubled, and Aaron Nola struck out 10 for the playoff-contending Phillies, who rebounded from a poor road trip in which they lost five of six to the sub-.500 Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants.

Harper had struck out in all three of his at-bats and rolled his eyes when he sliced a high fly down the line in medium left field with one out in the ninth. Anderson ran a long way in pursuit and appeared to get there in time to make the catch, but stumbled on the edge of the side warning track.

The ball fell just inside the line for a double. Harper admittedly didn't hustle out of the box, believing he would be out, and just beat Anderson's throw to second.

"I've got to be better there in that situation," he said. "Just glad I was able to get in there and score on that ball and win the game."

Miami lost its eighth in a row and has scored no more than two runs in nine straight games.

"It seems like teams that are losing a lot, that's the kind of thing that happens to you," Marlins Manager Don Mattingly said. "When you're winning, you get the other side of that."

Tommy Nance (0-3) intentionally walked J.T. Realmuto, and Segura lined a single to right. Harper just beat the throw by Avisaíl García to send the Phillies into a raucous celebration near the first-base bag.

Segura threw his bat way, way into the air after the hit.

"It made me angry," Segura said of the intentional walk in front of him. "The best part of this is the 'W.' We've been playing rough baseball lately."

Anderson drove in both runs for the Marlins.

Nola reached 200 strikeouts this season, allowing one run in 6 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 4, NATIONALS 1 Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a home run and two RBI, and host St. Louis beat Washington. Jose Quintana (5-6) gave up a run on 5 hits and struck out 5 in 5 innings to earn his first win since Aug. 10. The Cardinals have won five of their past six games and 19 of their past 22 at Busch Stadium.

PIRATES 8, METS 2 Mitch Keller scattered five hits over six shutout innings and host Pittsburgh beat New York.

CUBS 9, REDS 3 Hayden Wesneski allowed two hits over five shutout innings of relief to win his major league debut, and host Chicago took advantage of 11 walks to beat Cincinnati for their second win in nine games. Wesneski (1-0), a 24-year-old right-hander acquired from the New York Yankees on Aug. 1 for reliever Scott Effross, struck out eight and walked one in front of about 20 family members and friends from Texas.

ROCKIES 10, BREWERS 7 (10) Randal Grichuk hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th as host Colorado topped Milwaukee.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 8, RED SOX 4 Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer in the first, Christian Bethancourt and Yu Chang went deep back-to-back during the sixth, and host Tampa Bay beat Boston. The Rays are an AL-best 22-10 since Aug. 4.

GUARDIANS 4, ROYALS 1 Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, Jose Ramírez drove in two runs and visiting Cleveland beat Kansas City.

ORIOLES 9, BLUE JAYS 6 Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning and Baltimore beat Toronto in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. Then tempers flared when Bryan Baker appeared to make a "chirping" signal with his hand toward the Toronto dugout after striking out Matt Chapman for the third out. Benches and bullpens emptied, and although order was quickly restored, Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider was ejected during the bottom of the inning.

RANGERS 4, ASTROS 3 Corey Seager scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the seventh and Texas snapped a nine-game losing streak with a win over Houston.