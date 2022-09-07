DEAR HELOISE: I'm going to have some friends over to celebrate the new home I just purchased, and I plan on serving some "munchies" and wine. Everyone I know loves cheese, so I asked a friend what he liked best, and he said Stilton cheese. I hate to sound like a country bumpkin, but what is Stilton cheese, and what is it served with on a cheese tray?

-- Noah T., Wichita, Kan.

DEAR READER: Stilton is a strong-flavored, blue-veined English cheese. It pairs well with apples, tangerines, walnuts and wheat crackers. It's often served with port wine as a dessert in Europe. You also might want to serve some squares of Swiss cheese, which has a very nutty flavor, and is often served on water crackers or with various cold cuts. Edam is a Dutch cheese that is mild in flavor and usually comes with a heavy, waxy rind. With edam cheese, cut through its rind in a pie shape, but do not remove the entire rind. By the way, best wishes to you in your new home.

DEAR HELOISE: I loaned out my pastry bag to a friend, but she lost it. Until I could pick up another one, I used a plastic zip-top bag with one of the bottom corners snipped off. I use it to make not just fancy desserts, but to make mashed potatoes and squash look dressed up as well. It never fails to impress our guests.

-- Tina S., San Francisco

