Chief counsel of Department of Public Safety resigns, will join Sanders' campaign

Cody Hiland, chief counsel for the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, has been hired by Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ campaign.

The campaign also announced the hiring of Andrew “Vu” Ritchie, a former senior advisor for U.S. Senator Tom Cotton.

“Cody and Vu are talented and highly respected for their accomplishments and experiences in the political, policy, and legal fields at the local, state, and federal levels,” Sanders said in a news release.

Hiland, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, is set to resign from his state position Thursday, according to a resignation letter sent to the Department of Public Safety that is dated Sept. 1. He noted in the letter that he’d accepted a position in the private sector.

“It has been an honor to serve the exceptional men and women of this department over the last year, and I wish you nothing but success as you lead this organization,” Hiland said in the letter addressed to Secretary of Public Safety A.J. Gary.

Hiland was hired as the Department of Public Safety's chief counsel in June 2021 by then-Secretary Jami Cook. Cook resigned, citing heath issues, on Aug. 5, according to a news release from Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders announced in March that Hiland would be a leadership member of her Law Enforcement for Sarah Coalition.

Hiland served as U.S. attorney from 2017 to 2020 after being appointed to the position by President Donald J. Trump. He previously was the prosecuting attorney for the 20th Judicial District and Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties.

He also served as a legislative and legal aid to former Gov. Mike Huckabee.