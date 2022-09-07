Hogs can take time with injured RB

FAYETTEVILLE -- Most teams would rush an injured running back like Dominique Johnson into the rotation as quickly as medically feasible.

These Razorbacks seem blessed with waiting until assured he's fully fit.

Naturally, Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman and running backs coach Jimmy Smith would love for Johnson to bring his powerful 6-1, 247, factor into Saturday's SEC opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Johnson's 575 yards rushing and seven touchdowns from last season haven't been forgotten. Even if going into Tuesday the junior from Crowley, Texas hasn't practiced in pads since injuring a knee while netting 77 yards on 11 carries during the 24-10 Outback Bowl victory over Penn State.

Based on sophomore running backs Raheim "Rocket" Sanders and AJ Green and true freshman Rashod Dubinion, plus of course running quarterback KJ Jefferson, during last Saturday's 31-24 season-opening victory over 23rd-ranked Cincinnati, the Hogs can wait on Johnson's mend.

"We're going to put him out there this week and see what he can do," Pittman said before Monday's practice. "I felt like we were experimenting with him a little bit last week and it was basically 'I don't think he's going to play' type of experimentation. But we were trying to get him ready for the possibility to play against South Carolina."

And this week?

"We're going to amp up his responsibility and his reps and see what happens," Pittman said. "If we feel good about him, and more importantly if he feels good about it, then he'll play."

If all parties don't feel 100 percent good about, it there remains 100 percent confidence of mostly Sanders but also roles for Green and Dubinion.

Sanders, big and fast at 6-2, 227, led all rushers netting 117 yards on 20 carries against a physically tough Bearcats defense.

"He just stayed the course and read the O-line pretty well,' Pittman said. "I think he's mature way above his years. I think he's a better back right now than he was a year ago. He runs extremely hard."

Especially hard given he was recruited out of Rockledge, Fla. as a wide receiver.

Dubinion, 5-10, 211 of Ellenwood, Ga., debuted taking a Jefferson screen pass 29 yards fueling Arkansas' third-quarter touchdown drive. He netted 16 yards on two carries, one for 13-yards and a first down when the Hogs hogged the ball for the game's final 5:49

"Dubinion made a nice run and a nice catch and run," Pittman said. "I thought R-Dub was very productive."

Green, highly touted of Tulsa's Union High School, wears No. 0 as Pittman zeroed in on Green's three carries for 18 yards.

"That's the best I've ever seen him," Pittman said. "Ever. His very first carry, he hit it, he ran through the hole and he ran over some guys and got an extra two or three yards. I was excited about him. I thought all three of those guys played pretty well and seemed to protect well too."