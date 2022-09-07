Israeli recalls past, present with Germany

BERLIN -- Israel's president addressed Germany's parliament Tuesday about atrocities committed during the Third Reich, while at the same time praising the close and friendly relations that have emerged between the two countries since the end of the Holocaust.

Six million European Jews were murdered by Germany's Nazis and their henchmen during World War II.

"Never in history was a state responsible, as Nazi Germany was responsible, for the loss of all semblance of humanity, for the erasure of all mercy, for the pursuit of the worldwide obliteration, with such awful cruelty, of an entire people," Israeli President Isaac Herzog told lawmakers at the Bundestag.

Looking forward, Herzog praised close relations between the two countries and their joint commitment to fight antisemitism.

"The partnership between Israel and Germany has achieved global renown. And we must continue deepening and cultivating it, for the benefit of a brilliant future not only for our countries but for the whole of humanity," he said in parliament.

After his speech, Herzog and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, accompanied by their wives, went to Berlin's Memorial to the Murdered Jews, where they laid two wreaths for the victims of the Holocaust.

On Tuesday afternoon, the two presidents visited the former concentration camp Bergen-Belsen.

After a tour of the memorial site, where they met survivors and German high school students, Steinmeier said in a speech "it took a long time for the Germans to understand that they themselves were also liberated at that time, namely from their murderous ideology and an inhuman dictatorship."

"The fact that we Germans were able to live in freedom and democracy again, at least in the West, is due not least to the allied liberators," he added.

More than 52,000 mostly Jewish prisoners died at the concentration camp and more than 19,000 prisoners of war, mostly from the Soviet Union, died at the adjacent POW camp.

Menachem Rosensaft, the general counsel of the World Jewish Congress and the son of Bergen-Belsen survivors, met with Herzog and Steinmeier after the official ceremony at the memorial site. Rosensaft was born at the displaced persons camp adjacent to the concentration camp shortly after World War II.

"Both presidents made clear that the remembrance of the evil perpetrated at Bergen-Belsen must be a guidepost for the future of both nations," he told The Associated Press.

The Israeli president arrived in Germany earlier this week for a state visit that also included a trip to Munich on Monday, where he participated in the 50-year anniversary ceremony for the 11 Israeli athletes murdered by Palestinian militants at the 1972 Olympic Games.

Germany is still paying compensation to Holocaust survivors, especially those who are needy and impoverished.

Information for this article was contributed by Tia Goldberg of The Associated Press.

