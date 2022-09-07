Jackson pupils back in class

JACKSON, Miss. -- While its water crisis continued, students in Mississippi's capital were able to return to class for the first time in a week Tuesday with assurances that the toilets and sinks in their buildings would finally work.

Jackson remained under a boil water advisory, but the drop in water pressure that had brought the system to near collapse appeared to be resolved, officials said.

Sherwin Johnson, a spokesperson for Jackson Public Schools confirmed Tuesday in a statement to The Associated Press that schools had reopened after a drop in water pressure forced a move to virtual instruction.

Syreeta Tatum waited for her fourth grader to emerge from Spann Elementary in northeast Jackson and lamented the uncertainty the city's water woes had foisted upon parents and students.





"It was very frustrating," Tatum said. "As a mother, you want to make sure your child is getting the best education possible."

In a statement posted Monday to Twitter, the school district said it had "checked water pressure at each school" and found that "nearly all are suitable" for students and staff to return.

Air conditioning systems at several schools depend on the water system to run effectively. The district said it anticipated delays in cooling buildings as temperatures reached the mid-80s on Tuesday.

"We are continuing to monitor and have portable fans and air conditioners to reduce temperatures in warm or hot areas," Johnson said.

Torrential rains and flooding of the Pearl River in late August exacerbated problems at one of Jackson's two treatment plants, leading to a drop in pressure throughout the city.

The school district said Forest Hill High School in south Jackson still didn't have water pressure. Johnson said Forest Hill students were transported to alternative sites Tuesday.

In a Tuesday news conference, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the water storage that was built over the weekend has decreased some over the past 24 hours.

"We're prayerful that everything remains consistent," he said.

If a challenge arises with plant operation Tuesday, it will likely impact customers, the mayor said.

Gov. Tate Reeves said Monday that water distribution at schools would be scaled down in preparation for students' return to campuses.

"Those sites have slowed down in demand a bit, but we have still put out about 5 million bottles of water over the last several days," he said.

Soon after water stopped flowing through the pipes of many households throughout Jackson, officials rolled a tanker into Forest Hill's parking lot for water distribution.

Santiago Matthews, a maintenance worker for the high school, had a garbage container filled to the brim with water last week to fill toilets for the staff working inside.

Reeves said Monday that the city had "zero water tanks at low levels." He also said repairs resulting in cleaner water do not eliminate every risk.

Recounting a recent weekend trip to Houston, Liz Oviede, a Delta Technical College student, longed for cleaner water.

"My face cleared up, my hair was so much softer," Oviede said. "I just wish they'd get it together and stop bringing politics into it."