Time to rebuild party

Interesting and much-needed speech by the president. No need to seek an apology. If you can see that men like Donald Trump, who lack even basic morals and have no respect for the nation's institutions and laws, are not going to make America great, then he was not speaking to you.

The Republican Party is filled with good members who are capable of providing this nation with good leaders. It is time to look to them. It is time for them to stand up and lead. It is time for the good Republicans to step out of the shadows and rebuild the party of Lincoln. To rebuild the party of the progressives in the early 1900s. To become once again the GOP.

JANE THOMAS

Bentonville

In a state of fascism

Some people, including Judge Wendell Griffen on his KABF show "The Barbershop," have compared the fascist-like forgiveness of student loans to the Paycheck Protection Program loans made to businesses during the pandemic. I believe the cancellation of student loans is a simple abrogation of a contract right in order to buy votes. The forgiveness of the PPP loans was a contract obligation of the federal government.

The partial cancellation of student loans is an executive decision that I believe is illegal, unconstitutional (not to mention un-American) and therefore an impeachable offense. The president attacks innocent conservative Americans as extremists, while making fascist decisions himself.

The unitary executive is subordinate to the legislature as far as spending bills are concerned because these must originate in the House of Representatives. Old Joe has no power to do this, but does it anyway because nobody has the power to stop him, short of impeachment or court action.

We now live in a state of fascism, with the fascist in chief protected by an obsequious legislature who will not impeach or sue him. The sycophants in the press coddle and protect the president while honest citizens get shafted and left holding the bag for the reckless actions of a non compos mentis president.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

It's a slap in the face

I was drafted into the Army in 1972, one of the very last draftees. This turned out to be the best thing that ever happened to me, but not so to thousands who served in Vietnam. (I was sent to Germany.) In 1977, President Jimmy Carter granted unconditional pardons to draft-dodgers. I took this as a personal slap in the face. It was as if my service meant nothing.

I see a parallel between draftees and student loan recipients who worked hard to repay their loans. Both fulfilled their obligations. Do you loan repayers out there agree with me?

LAWRENCE A. ECKHART

Benton

On spineless ciphers

Joe Biden may not be the best president we could have had, but I believe he is sure as hell head and shoulders above his predecessor who was and remains an amoral, immoral miscreant and embarrassment to the country.

We--me included--elected Barack Obama twice to the presidency. As was predictable in this benighted backwater state's mentality, the rednecks became instant Republicans, vowing that sure wasn't gonna happen again. Biden and Hillary Clinton served as vice president and secretary of State, respectively, under a Black man. They have been disparaged and vilified as a result ever since by the remnants of the KKK types here since then.

I think the senators and representatives we presently have are a crew of spineless ciphers who are apparently delusional enough to think that their fear of Donald Trump has not revealed their lack of statesmanship and integrity. The junior senator is so full of himself that he can't resist his ignorance and impulsivity by running his mouth on things he's not the authority on he seems to think himself to be.

None of the clowns have medical credentials or any provable degrees in psychiatry, yet they persist in passing laws limiting and regulating the practice of medicine by qualified professionals. They seem to think that their religious fundamentalism should be the compulsive laws for the rest of us, constitutional or otherwise.

In these past few weeks we've seen ample evidence of the open contempt for the American people and the rule of law that Trump and his acolytes bear toward anyone who has any perception of intellect.

The credulous among us are about to coronate a woman as governor who hasn't the faintest perception of competency, trustworthiness, or intellectual depth for the job. Why? Because Mr. Jones--a far better prospect as governor--is a Black man!

KARL HANSEN

Hensley