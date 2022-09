The Little Rock 311 telephone line was down Wednesday due to technical issues, according to city officials.

Incoming and outgoing calls cannot be made to city office lines and the Little Rock Police Department’s Telephone Reporting Unit for nonemergency reports, a news release from the city states.

People can still use 911 services despite the outage.

Residents are encouraged to use the 311 and YourLRPD apps while technicians continue to repair the outage.