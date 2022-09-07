Little Rock board votes to adopt Ward 6 representative’s plan allocating most of second tranche of federal aid

Members of the Little Rock Board of Directors at a meeting Tuesday approved a plan sponsored by City Director Doris Wright to spend $13.35 million of the latest $18.8 million tranche of federal recovery money provided to the city.

In doing so, they passed over another plan from city staff that had the support of Mayor Frank Scott Jr. Unlike Wright's version, the spending plan from city staff would have allocated the entirety of the second and final tranche of aid.

The spending resolution was approved in an 8-2 vote.

City Directors Dean Kumpuris, Joan Adcock, Virgil Miller, Kathy Webb, Capi Peck, B.J. Wyrick and Wright as well as Vice Mayor Lance Hines voted yes. City Directors Antwan Phillips and Ken Richardson voted no.

Wright, who represents west-central Little Rock's Ward 6, had proposed the plan earlier this year before voluntarily pulling it from consideration in June so as not to distract from the citywide Aug. 9 capital-improvement bond referendum.

With the bond election in the rearview mirror, the competing plans for how to spend the second half of the federal aid went back before city board members for consideration on Tuesday.

Non-federal governmental entities such as cities and states were allocated approximately $350 billion in direct aid as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Joe Biden signed in March 2021.

The aid was disbursed in two tranches. Little Rock's total share of more than $37 million was the largest among all the cities in Arkansas that received an allocation. The capital city received the first $18.8 million installment in May 2021.

Prior to the final vote adopting Wright's version on Tuesday, city board members approved a motion from Webb, who represents Ward 3, to add $1 million to address food deserts to Wright's resolution along with a commitment to deploy the money in targeted areas.

A motion from Phillips, one of the board's three at-large directors, to add $1 million for infrastructure tied to economic development in targeted areas failed in a 3-7 vote.

Hines made a motion to amend Wright's measure so that city board members will return in 90 days for another review of unallocated funds, which was approved.

After Wright's resolution was approved as amended, Scott asked that spending items in Wright's version that were also in the resolution from city staff be taken out of the latter.

Scott urged city directors not to wait on spending the federal money, arguing that "this is not our reserve account."

Phillips and Richardson voted to support the mayor's amendment, but the rest of the city board voted no, so the amendment failed, 2-8, along the same lines as the earlier resolution.

A follow-up motion to approve the resolution from city staff failed in a 2-7 vote; Wright voted present.

Among the items not included in Wright's plan that would have received funding under the plan from city staff were affordable housing and housing assistance ($1 million), community violence intervention programs ($500,000) and covid-19 mitigation and prevention ($250,000).

Although the board has approved the spending plan for the federal funding, individual contracts will still have to come before the city board for approval, provided they exceed the city manager's unilateral spending limit of $49,999.99 for items that undergo a competitive bid.

The resolution city directors approved on Tuesday allocates money to the following categories:

• Fire facility improvements -- $1.5 million.

• Senior center -- $3 million.

• Parks and community centers -- $3 million, including $1 million expressly for the West Central Community Center's baseball fields.

• Public works capital needs -- $2.35 million.

• Downtown master plan and capital needs -- $1.5 million.

• Real-time crime center -- $1 million.

• Food deserts -- $1 million.