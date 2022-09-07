Little Rock police identify pedestrian who died in collision on South University Avenue

Little Rock police on Sunday identified a pedestrian who died after a vehicular collision Thursday on South University Avenue as Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson.

First responders went to the 5300 block just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday after a call about a person down in the median, according to a prior police news release.

Taylor was transported to a hospital for treatment but died as a result of her injuries, police said. A driver involved with the collision remained on the scene to meet with police and provided a urine sample.