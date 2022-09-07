Lots of talent for Hornets-Patriots

It's the third week of high school football, and that brings the start of conference play for dozens of teams.

While those teams get ready to kick off their conference season, War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is set to host two No. 1 teams.

Bryant (1-0) and Little Rock Parkview (1-0), the top teams in Class 7A and 5A respectively, are both coming off resounding wins.

Bryant took care of its Salt Bowl business, defeating Benton 38-17, and Parkview defeated Springdale Har-Ber 48-26 two days prior.

These are two supremely talented teams, full of future Division I players, but the overlap in skill comes in the defensive backfield.

Parkview features two All-Arkansas Preps players from last season in sophomore safety Omarion Robinson and senior cornerback Tayvion Haney. The duo helped to hold Har-Ber under 50% passing completion percentage.

Bryant counters with senior twins Malachi and Miguel Graham. The Hornets also feature junior standout Bryson Adamoh at cornerback. Bryant held Benton's Gary Rideout to 29 passing yards.

This game will showcase teams that are, and likely will remain, favorites for their respective classifications' state titles. But Bryant isn't regarded as the best team in the state for no reason. Bryant 41, Little Rock Parkview 24

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT LAKE HAMILTON 6A-West Conference play starts with a great one in Garland County. The Warriors have scored more than 40 points in each of their two games and winning both by more than 35. Lake Hamilton sports a two-headed monster in the backfield with Justin Crutchmer and Kendrick Martin. Little Rock Christian 35, Lake Hamilton 24

WHITE HALL AT MAUMELLE A pair of first-year head coaches are set to clash at Maumelle. Brian Maupin has led the Hornets to a 2-0 start with wins over Sylvan Hills and Batesville. Ryan Mallet's Bulldogs have played in two games decided by five points or less, splitting the pair. Maumelle 24, White Hall 20

FAYETTEVILLE AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE Fayetteville responded to an opening loss by handily defeating a scuttling North Little Rock team last Friday. Northside looked minutes away from an impressive win, but Greenwood's late comeback left the Grizzlies looking for answers. Fayetteville 42, Fort Smith Northside 35

EL DORADO AT MARION This is the matchup if you like good wide receivers. El Dorado's DeAndra Burns and Marion's Donnie Cheers are two of the state's top wideouts. Their respective offenses, however, have come out of the gates slowly -- scoring a combined 31 points in their first games. Their average margin of defeat through their first game is more than two touchdowns. El Dorado 27, Marion 21

FARMINGTON AT ROGERS For the second straight year, Chad Harbison has Rogers at 2-0 to start the season. J.R. Eldridge has accomplished the same feat at Farmington. Rogers has won its two games by nearly-identical scores, 49-20 and 49-21. That final score likely won't look similar, but the Mountaineers have what it takes to move to 3-0. Rogers 42, Farmington 37

HOT SPRINGS LAKESIDE AT MALVERN For the first time in four seasons, J.D. Plumlee has Malvern undefeated after two games. The Leopards have dispatched of Riverview and Glen Rose and are facing a winless Lakeside. Plumlee is 0-3 against Lakesdie, but has his best team yet ready to break that streak. Malvern 38, Lakeside 24

MILLS AT BEEBE These two enter this matchup undefeated, having defeated strong opponents last week. Mills is scoring 54 points per game. Beebe is holding opponents to 16 points per game. Something has to give. Mills 39, Beebe 31

SYLVAN HILLS AT BENTON Sylvan Hills has had a week to respond from its one-point opening loss to Maumelle. The Bears travel to Benton to face the Panthers, who have had the same amount of time to improve following a loss to Bryant in the Salt Bowl. There should be a ton of rushing yards accumulated in this one between Benton's Braylen Russell and Sylvan Hills' Dylan Harris. Benton 34, Sylvan Hills 20

WYNNE AT FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE Southside rebounded from a loss in its first game to beat Van Buren by 15 last week. Wynne is coming off a bye week, having kept a high-flying Marion offense to 10 points in its first game. Wynne 27, Fort Smith Southside 17

NEWPORT AT STUTTGART Last week was a tough one for these two. Newport dropped a two-point result to Beebe at home and Stuttgart fell on the road to Star City 45-35. This game gives both teams a bounce-back opportunity. Stuttgart 27, Newport 21

VALLEY VIEW AT RIVERCREST The Blazers had a near-shutout last week, defeating Poplar Bluff, Mo., 16-2 a week after allowing 51 points to Harding Academy. The Colts kept pace with Mills early last week, but penalties and inconstant passing hurt them as the game went on. Valley View 34, Rivercrest 27

PINE BLUFF AT WATSON CHAPEL These cross-town rivals have faced one another nine of the past 10 seasons and the Zebras have consistently come out on top. The Maurice Moody Era at Watson Chapel started with a 35-point win two weeks ago, but it likely won't have enough for Pine Bluff. Pine Bluff 42, Watson Chapel 28

GURDON AT DIERKS Gurdon has been dominant thus far, winning its two games by 35 points or more. Dierks required a two-point victory in its first game to match Gurdon's 2-0 record. Gurdon's Sheldon Smith is averaging 13.6 yards per carry. Gurdon 45, Dierks 31

PERRYVILLE AT BIGELOW The Battle of the County has gone the way of this year's home team the past two occasions, and Bigelow is looking to make it three in a row. The Panthers have rolled through their two opponents this season, defeating Atkins and England by at least 21 points. Perryville has had similar fortune, winning both of its games by 19 points or more. Bigelow 32, Perryville 21