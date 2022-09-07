Man, 27, accused

over sword attack

Little Rock police arrested a man Monday night in connection with a reported sword attack, according to an arrest report.

Officers responding around 8 p.m. to a report of someone being cut at Second and Bishop streets encountered a man who said he was arguing with Dimitri Lunell, 27, when Lunell cut him with a sword on his hand, neck and back.

Police reported observing the man's injuries. Lunell and the victim are reportedly homeless.

Lunell is charged with second-degree battery, a felony.

Motorist facing

gun, theft charges

A Jacksonville woman was arrested on theft and gun charges early Tuesday by Little Rock police, according to an arrest report.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that was reportedly stolen around 3:20 a.m., arresting the driver, Crystal Deleon, 39.

A black Taurus pistol was allegedly found on Deleon's person, and she is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. She is charged with theft by receiving and possession of a firearm by a certain person, both felonies.