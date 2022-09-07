Man wounded in shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County sheriff's office deputies are investigating a shooting reported Saturday night on Pleasant Hill Road during which an Adair County, Okla., deputy is reported to have shot and wounded another man who was sent to a local hospital.

According to information from the sheriff's office, deputies were called to 11201 Pleasant Hill Road at 5:52 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived the deputies found Justin Hellyer had been shot twice in the abdomen by Travis Adams, an off-duty Adair County sheriff's office deputy.

Chief Deputy Jay Cantrell said the shooting took place at Adams' home. Cantrell said Adams had been told he was to be evicted from the residence and Hellyer is a relative of the property owner.