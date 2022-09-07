Memphis police ID body of kidnapped jogger, 34

MEMPHIS -- Police in Tennessee said Tuesday that they had found the body of a Memphis woman abducted during a predawn run, confirming fears that Eliza Fletcher was killed after she was forced into an SUV Friday morning.

The news came after an exhaustive search throughout the long weekend with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter in a case that has drawn national media attention and is already becoming a source of partisan controversy over criminal sentencing and parole.

On Friday, officers were dispatched at 7:45 a.m. after Fletcher's husband, Richard Fletcher, reported that she had not returned home, according to court records.

Video surveillance showed that a person exited the SUV when Eliza Fletcher went by, ran toward her and forced her into the passenger's side of the vehicle.

"There appeared to be a struggle," court records said.

A person who was biking in the area around 6:45 a.m. found Fletcher's cellphone and gave it to her family, who turned it over to police, court records said. The biker also found a pair of shoes in the same area.

U.S. marshals arrested Cleotha Abston, 38, on Saturday after police detected his DNA on the shoes found near where Fletcher was last seen, according to an arrest affidavit.

Abston's brother Mario Abston, 36, was also arrested over the weekend, but that was not believed to be connected to the abduction, police said. He faces drug and weapon possession charges.

Court records said he "declined to provide investigators with the location of the victim." Authorities, relying on cellphone data, tracked Cleotha Abston's phone to near where Fletcher was forced into the SUV.

Police did not find Fletcher's body until just after 5 p.m. Monday and did not publicly confirm that the body was Fletcher's until Tuesday morning. Fletcher, 34, was a school teacher and the granddaughter of a prominent Memphis businessman.

Shantel Anthony, whose connection to Cleotha Abston is not clear, said she saw him cleaning the interior of the SUV with floor cleaner and he was "behaving oddly," court records said.

He worked for a cleaning service and drives the SUV that was captured in the surveillance footage, his employer confirmed to police.

Abston was at the home of Mario Abston, who said his brother was acting "very strange." Cleotha Abston washed his clothes in the sink at the house, according to court records.

A police affidavit stated that officers noticed vehicle tracks next to the duplex's driveway and they "smelled an odor of decay." Purple running shorts whose appearance was consistent with those Fletcher was wearing were found in a discarded trash bag nearby, it read.

"It is believed and supported by the facts and physical evidence that she suffered serious injury," court records said. "Further, it is probable and apparent from witness statements that these injuries left evidence, e.g., blood, in the vehicle that the defendant cleaned."

On Tuesday morning, Abston made his first court appearance on charges of kidnapping, tampering with evidence, theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Several of Fletcher's relatives were in the courtroom along with more than 20 media members as Abston was issued a $510,000 bond.

Abston said he could not afford bond and a lawyer. General Sessions Judge Louis Montesi appointed a public defender to represent Abston.

Court records showed that Abston also has been charged with first-degree murder. He is scheduled to appear in court again today.

Memphis Police Director C.J. Davis said it was too early in the investigation to determine how and where Fletcher was killed. Fletcher's remains were found about 7 miles from where she was abducted but just blocks from Mario Abston's apartment.

"Today is a very sad day in the city of Memphis," Davis said Tuesday morning. "First I'd like to express our sincere condolences to the family, friends and numerous others who have been impacted by the tragic and heinous kidnapping of Eliza Fletcher."

TRUTH IN SENTENCING

Abston previously kidnapped a prominent Memphis attorney in 2000 when he was 16 years old. He spent 20 years in prison for that crime, but he had been sentenced to 24.

Some prominent Tennessee Republicans were quick to argue Tuesday that had Abston served his full sentence, Fletcher would still be alive.

"This case not only proves that the recently passed Truth in Sentencing Act was necessary, but that it was long overdue," Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said in a statement Tuesday. "We must redouble our efforts to ensure those who transgress against citizens are punished -- and severely."

The statute requires serving entire sentences for various felonies, including attempted first-degree murder, vehicular homicide resulting from the driver's intoxication and carjacking.

Newly elected Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, a Democrat, said Tuesday that it was time for grief and "not trying to use this case as a political football."

Mulroy has notably voiced his opposition to the truth-in-sentencing law, arguing that it does not reduce crime and drives up Tennessee's prison budget. Speaking Tuesday, he called Fletcher's case an "isolated attack by a stranger."

Mulroy noted that Abston served 85% of his previous sentence and that the district attorney's office had opposed parole.

In the earlier kidnapping, Abston forced Kemper Durand into the trunk of his own car at gunpoint, the Commercial Appeal reported.

After several hours, Abston took Durand out and forced him to drive to a Mapco gas station to withdraw money from an ATM. At the station, an armed Memphis Housing Authority guard walked in and Durand yelled for help.

Abston ran away but was found and arrested. He pleaded guilty in 2001 to especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to court records.

Durand, in a victim impact statement, wrote, "I was extremely lucky that I was able to escape from the custody of Cleotha Abston. ... It is quite likely that I would have been killed had I not escaped," the Commercial Appeal reported.

ATTACKS ARE RARE

Fletcher was a junior kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis. Her grandfather, Joseph Orgill III, was a wealthy philanthropist who ran Orgill Inc., a hardware distributor based in Memphis with a revenue of $3.2 billion last year.

Orgill died in 2018. Contrary to media reports, he was not a billionaire, his family said in a statement.

Her case is the latest that reinforces the fears of many female athletes when it comes to working out alone, at night or in secluded places.

Crime statistics show that these types of attacks are exceedingly rare. Women out for a run face much greater dangers from traffic. But the fear they inspire is real, as are smaller-scale episodes of harassment or assaults on women, even in well-populated areas.

In a statement, Fletcher's family members said they were "heartbroken and devastated by this senseless loss."

"Liza was a such a joy to so many ... Now it's time to remember and celebrate how special she was and to support those who cared so much for her," the statement said.

In a Facebook post, St. Mary's Episcopal School said faculty and staff started Tuesday in chapel and lit candles to remember her as "a bright light in our community."

"We are heartbroken at the loss of our beloved teacher, colleague and friend Liza Fletcher," the school posted on Facebook, adding, "We lit candles to remember Liza who was a bright light in our community. Liza embodied the song that we sing every week in Early Childhood chapel, 'This little light of mine, I'm going to let it shine.'"

Information for this article was contributed by Adrian Sainz, Kimberlee Kruesi and Travis Loller of The Associated Press and by April Rubin and Remy Tumin of The New York Times.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy, left, speaks with reporters about the case of a Memphis woman who was kidnapped and killed on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. The body of Eliza Fletcher, 34, was found Monday and identified by police on Tuesday. Police said Fletcher was jogging Friday morning when she was forced into an SUV in Memphis. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)



Cleotha Abston appears in Judge Louis Montesi courtroom for his arraignment on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 in Memphis, Tenn. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)



FILE - In this undated photo provided by the Memphis Police Department, 34-year-old Eliza Fletcher, of Memphis, Tenn., is shown. (Courtesy of Memphis Police Department via AP, File)



