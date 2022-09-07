• Prince Harry and Meghan arrived in the German city of Duesseldorf on Tuesday to promote the Invictus Games, a competition for wounded and ill service personnel and veterans. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were welcomed at city hall by the mayor and hundreds of cheering fans. The Invictus Games are expected to be held at Duesseldorf's Merkus Spiel arena in a year. Harry founded the games to aid the rehabilitation of service members and veterans by affording them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics. On Tuesday, he expressed his respect for the participants. "Let us learn from their stories and experiences. Let us take strength from all for our daily lives and believe in the power of sport to achieve what can sometimes feel impossible," Harry said. "We have so much to learn and grow from their example, as they have defied all odds to carry the torch of service, determination and perseverance." Later on Tuesday, the couple was due to go on a boat trip on the Rhine river with veterans.

• CNN White House correspondent John Harwood has exited the news channel, an abrupt departure that comes amid other network changes. "Today's my last day at CNN," Harwood said in a tweet posted Friday. He said he was proud of his work and called himself "lucky to serve the best in American media," including stints at the St. Petersburg Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC and CNN. "Look forward to figuring out what's next," he said. "We appreciate John's work covering the White House, and we wish him all the best," CNN said. Last month, the station canceled its weekly "Reliable Sources" media analysis show after three decades, and host Brian Stelter left the network. The show appeared to be an early casualty in CNN's effort to be less confrontational politically -- a priority of Chris Licht, who became chairman and CEO in the spring, and his boss, David Zaslav, head of the Warner Bros. Discovery parent company. Harwood came to CNN in 2020 from CNBC, where he was chief White House correspondent. About two hours before he announced he was leaving, he was on the air discussing President Joe Biden's speech in which he called former President Donald Trump an extremist threat to the nation. Harwood said Biden's "core point ... is true. Now that is something that is not easy for us as journalists to say. We're brought up to believe there's two different political parties with different points of view, and we don't take sides in honest disagreements between them." However, "that's not what we are talking about," he said. "These are not honest disagreements. The Republican Party right now is led by a dishonest demagogue."