NATURALS 5, WIND SURGE 1

All of Tuesday's scoring came in the final two innings as Northwest Arkansas outlasted Wichita in front of an announced crowd of 2,336 at Riverfont Stadium in Wichita, Kan.

Tyler Gentry got things going for the Naturals in the top of the eighth inning with a two-run home run, his 15th of the season. Wichita then scored its lone run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single from Yunior Severino. Gentry then added a three-run double in the top of the ninth to provide the final margin.

Gentry and Diego Hernandez were the only Naturals players with multiple hits. Northwest Arkansas and Wichita finished with eight hits each. Reliever Jonah Dipoto (3-0) earned the victory on the mound after allowing Severino's single, the only hit allowed, to go with three walks in his only inning of work. Hunter McMahon (0-1) took the loss after giving up 2 earned runs on 3 hits -- including Gentry's home run -- with 1 strikeout in his only inning.



