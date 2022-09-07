New pay plan delays action on Washington County 2023 budget; annual cost set at $2.7 million

FAYETTEVILLE -- A proposed new pay plan has delayed action on Washington County's 2023 budget.

"This was kind of unexpected," Patrick Deakins, justice of the peace and chairman of the Quorum Court's Finance and Budget Committee, said Tuesday after the panel voted to extend work on the budget into October. "I knew they were working on it, but I didn't know they would be finished this soon. It has put us behind."

The budget had been scheduled to be considered by the full Quorum Court on Sept. 15. Deakins said that now will be pushed back until Oct. 20 at the earliest. The Finance and Budget Committee will meet Oct. 11 to continue working on the 2023 budget.

Deakins said the new pay plan, which was based on the pay program in Benton County, will add about $2.7 million in additional personnel costs to the county's budget on an annual basis. He said the 2023 county budget, if the new pay plan is included, has about $5.2 million in unappropriated reserves. The justices of the peace still have to consider about $6.7 million in capital requests and new personnel.

The justices of the peace went through some capital requests for 2023 on Tuesday, but not all of them.

The justices of the peace have reviewed the budgets submitted by County Judge Joseph Wood, including for the Road Department, Emergency Management and others, and the other county elected officials at earlier meetings. Those budget requests did not include new personnel or capital requests.

The Road Department increased by about 10.6%, or about $986,000, from the department's 2022 budget to the 2023 request. The biggest increases were for fuel; parts and repair costs; asphalt costs; and gravel, dirt and sand.

The county's Buildings and Grounds Department increased its budget by about 15%, growing by about $354,000. The county is looking at several large building projects, including a new $1.6 million heating and air system for the historic county courthouse building, new elevators for the county courthouse and new roofs or repairs for several buildings.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is working to replace aging equipment with new, more capable tools. The 2023 budget includes about $600,000 for new video equipment for the jail, including a new automated archiving system that will save video for up to 3½ years. The archiving work is now done manually and takes up most of the time of three employees.

The Sheriff's Office has also asked for a new employee evaluation system, including a request for an $11,000 software package in the 2023 budget. The program aims to help supervisors track positive and negative reports and activities to help monitor employee performance and possibly identify those who may need some kind of assistance before it becomes an emergency.

The justices of the peace on Tuesday asked that the Sheriff's Office prioritize their requests and report back to the panel.

At an earlier meeting, the justices of the peace heard requests from the assessor, collector and circuit clerk to have money included in their budgets for "special legal" expenses. Those requests were removed from the budget at Tuesday's meeting.

Washington County Collector Angela Wood asked to increase her budget for special legal expenses from $10,000 to $20,000, Assessor Russell Hill asked for an increase from $18,000 to $20,000 in his budget for special legal expenses and Washington County Circuit Clerk Kyle Sylvester asked for $75,000 for special legal expenses.

Sylvester's budgets since 2019 have had no such expenses. He told the justices of the peace that Brian Lester, county attorney and chief of staff to the county judge has such a workload that requests for legal advice and assistance have not been handled in a timely manner.

Justice of the Peace Sean Simons questioned the removal of the money for special legal expenses from the three budgets, noting that the Quorum Court has approved a request from the Sheriff's office to hire an in-house legal counsel and some money for special legal expenses is in the county attorney's budget.

"Are we talking about cherry-picking, or are we gong to remove them?" Simons asked. The committee took no action on the money for the Sheriff's Office or county attorney.

More News None

What’s next

Approval of Washington County’s 2023 budget was delayed Tuesday by the Quorum Court’s Finance and Budget Committee when a new pay plan for county employees was presented to the justices of the peace. The budget will be discussed again at the committee’s meeting in October.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette



