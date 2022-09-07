Montrose acquires

emissions test firm

North Little Rock-based Montrose Environmental Group, Inc, has acquired emission testing services company AirKinetics, Inc,. according to a Tuesday news release.

AirKinetics' leadership, including founder and president Tony Wong, will join publicly traded Montrose, according to the company. AirKinetics is based in Anaheim, Calif., and operates primarily in California, Hawaii, Nevada, Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon and Washington. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"The addition of AirKinetics will allow us to strengthen our stack testing and emissions capabilities on the West Coast, which is home to some of the strictest local and state regulations in the country," Shawn Nelezen, senior vice president of Air Quality Services at Montrose, said in a statement. "With nearly 30 years of experience in the emissions industry, Tony and his team understand, and have advised clients on, the multitude of air quality compliance and regulatory laws."

Montrose shares closed at $40.03, up 46 cents or 1% in trading Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $28.36 and as high as $80.42 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

ABF Freight seeking

Seattle-area drivers

Fort Smith-based logistics company ArcBest said Tuesday that its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight, is offering $10,000 signing bonuses to full-time city drivers and $5,000 signing bonuses to full-time forklift operators in the Seattle area.

The company said in a news release that it plans to host a hiring event in Seattle next week seeking candidates.

"There's never been a better time to join the ABF team," said Seth Runser, ABF Freight president. "Our people are at the heart of our success, and our values-driven culture has created an environment where people can grow and thrive. ... If you live in the Seattle area and you're looking to join a company with excellent benefits ... we hope to see you at the event."

ABF Freight employs more than 10,000 people in North America at over 240 locations. More than 53% of ABF drivers have been with the company for more than 10 years, the company said.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Arkansas Index has

down day, off 1.42

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 790.39, down 1.42.

"A volatile trading session on Tuesday ended lower as investors weighed [what] another strong economic report along with rising interest rates [means] for the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.