N.M. judge removes official over Jan. 6 riot participation

WASHINGTON -- A New Mexico state district court judge on Tuesday disqualified county commissioner and Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin from office under the 14th Amendment, making him the first public official in more than 50 years to be barred from serving under a constitutional ban on insurrectionists holding office.

The ruling declared the Capitol riot an insurrection and unseated Griffin, who was convicted earlier this year of trespassing when he breached barricades outside the Capitol during the riot. The judge's order grabbed the attention of advocates across the country who have been pushing to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify former President Donald Trump and elected officials who worked with him in seeking to overturn the 2020 election from holding office in the future.

In his decision, District Judge Francis Mathew said the riot included not only the mob violence that unfolded Jan. 6, 2021, but also the "surrounding planning, mobilization and incitement" that led to it.

"Mr. Griffin is constitutionally disqualified from serving," wrote Mathew, who was appointed in January 2013 by then-Gov. Susana Martinez, a Republican.

Liberal groups have filed legal challenges in Arizona, New Mexico, North Carolina and Wisconsin seeking to block lawmakers accused of supporting the rioters -- including some prominent Republican members of Congress -- from holding office under the Constitution. Until Tuesday, none had succeeded.

The lawsuit against Griffin was brought by three plaintiffs in New Mexico with assistance from the Washington-based Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics.

Supportive briefs were filed by the NAACP and progressive watchdog group Common Cause. A federal court declined a recent request to take up the case.

Tuesday's judgment is "a historic win for accountability for the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States," Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics President Noah Bookbinder said in a statement.

The provisions of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which holds that anyone who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution can be barred from office for engaging in insurrection or rebellion, were put in place shortly after the Civil War.

Reconstruction-era federal prosecutors brought civil actions in court to oust officials linked to the Confederacy, and Congress in some cases refused to seat members, according to the Congressional Research Service. But the last time the section of the amendment was enforced was in 1919, when Congress refused to seat a socialist member who was accused of giving aid and comfort to Germany during World War I.

An appeals court ruled in May that participants in an insurrection against the U.S. government could be barred from holding office, but the target of that case, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., had already lost his primary, rendering the matter essentially moot.

In a challenge to the candidacy of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a judge also said the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol qualified as an insurrection but there was insufficient evidence to prove that Greene engaged in it.

Greene won her primary, and the Georgia Supreme Court upheld that decision last week. The federal appeal is pending.

ACTIVE PARTICIPANT

In some ways, Griffin's case was a cleaner win for advocates seeking to punish officials connected to the riot, because he was part of the mob that stormed the Capitol, not a lawmaker sitting inside.

On Jan. 6, Griffin and a videographer clambered over barricades at the Capitol and made their way onto the inauguration stage in front of the building. There, Griffin spent more than an hour addressing the mob, at times through a bullhorn. He later said he had been attempting to lead them in prayer.

In March, Judge Trevor McFadden, presiding at a bench trial in Federal District Court in Washington, found Griffin guilty of one misdemeanor count of illegally entering a restricted area at the Capitol, and acquitted him of another that accused him of disorderly conduct. Griffin was sentenced in June to 14 days in prison.

Griffin's attempts to challenge Trump's defeat in the 2020 election -- including issuing calls for violence on behalf of the former president -- preceded the events of Jan. 6, according to the ruling by the judge in New Mexico.

As early as November 2020, the ruling said, Griffin attended Stop the Steal rallies in his home state, some of them with a militia group known as the New Mexico Civil Guard.

He also took part in a multicity bus tour arranged by the pro-Trump group Women for America First designed to recruit protesters to go to Washington for Trump's speech on Jan. 6, in which the president called on his supporters to "fight like hell" against his election loss and urged them to march to the Capitol while Congress was meeting to confirm it.

At a stop in Woodlands, Texas, on Jan. 1, 2021, the ruling said, Griffin urged a crowd to view the attempts to overturn the election as a last-ditch fight, comparing it to the famous standoff at the Alamo.

"This is a battle and a war we cannot lose," Griffin said.

Two days later, in Bowling Green, Ky., Griffin told a crowd that a war was underway with "the elitist, gross, wicked, vile people," adding, "We got to get our country back."

In Atlanta, on Jan. 4, the ruling said, Griffin anticipated that there could be violence when crowds of people descended on Washington for Trump's speech. Speaking to another crowd, he called on "men from across our nation to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, because it might be a battle."

Even after his criminal conviction, Griffin, a man who briefly considered riding a horse to his sentencing at the courthouse in Washington, continued to publicly disparage the case and insult the judge who heard it.

He took to Twitter, court papers said, and complained that McFadden had issued a "PRE written" guilty verdict, decrying it as "pathetic" and adding, "I wonder who wrote it?"

After he was sentenced, Griffin urged reporters to examine a series of debunked conspiracy theories about Jan. 6, including one about an Arizona man who was falsely said to be an undercover FBI agent who had instigated the mob that day.

Around that time, Griffin voted twice as a county commissioner against certifying New Mexico's June 7 primary election, in a standoff over election integrity fueled by conspiracy theories about the security of voting equipment in the Republican-dominated county.

Two other commissioners eventually agreed to certify, but Griffin cast the lone dissenting vote while acknowledging that he had no specific basis for questioning the results of the election -- attributing his decision to "my gut feeling and my own intuition."

Griffin represented himself in the 14th Amendment case. Nicholas Smith, a lawyer who represented him during his criminal trial, declined to comment.

At trial, Griffin invoked free speech guarantees in his defense and argued that removing him from office would cut against the will of the people and set a "dangerous precedent."

Mathew wrote that Griffin's arguments "disregard that the Constitution itself reflects the will of the people."

Griffin "overlooks that his own insurrectionary conduct on January 6 sought to subvert the results of a free and fair election, which would have disenfranchised millions of voters."

Griffin said he was notified of his removal from office by Otero County staff, who prevented him from accessing his work computer and office space at a county building in Alamogordo.

He called the ruling a "total disgrace" that disenfranchises his constituents. He also is barred from serving as a presidential elector.

"The actions that are being taken are, I believe, perfect evidence of the tyranny that we're right now living under," Griffin said. "The left continues to speak about democracy being under attack, but is this democracy? Whenever you're removed from office by the civil courts by the opinion of a liberal judge?"

Information for this article was contributed by Luke Broadwater and Alan Feuer of The New York Times and by Morgan Lee, Gary D. Robertson and Mark Sherman of The Associated Press.