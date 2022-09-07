Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup





Arrests

Fayetteville

• Errik Lucatero, 44, of 26 Lavore Port, Greer, S.C., was arrested Sunday in connection with drug trafficking. Lucatero was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Cynthia Deedrick, 50, of 626353 W. El Paso Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with drug trafficking and distribution of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Deedrick was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Spencer Galbraith, 36, of 1108 N. Washington Ave. in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Galbraith was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Joseph Forman, 40, of 153 Towne Park Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Forman was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Randy Jaynes, 65, of Prairie Grove, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Jaynes was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Sarah Fanning, 43, of 245 Perry Lane in Elkins, was arrested Monday in connection with drug trafficking, delivery of drugs and possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Fanning was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.



