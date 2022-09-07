NWA preacher wants lawsuit dismissed

FAYETTEVILLE -- A preacher who sued two Washington County Quorum Court members claiming he was improperly removed from meetings wants to dismiss his current lawsuit so he can be part of a future class action lawsuit after the November elections.

Clint Schnekloth sued Justices of the Peace Patrick Deakins and Sam Duncan in July 2021 claiming he was removed from county government meetings June 28, 2021, and July 15, 2021, and was deprived of his "guaranteed rights of speech and participation in democratic government."

Schnekloth, lead pastor at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, has been vocal about issues ranging from how the county spends, or does not spend, federal relief money; the proposed jail expansion; and a pro-life resolution the county passed.

According to the lawsuit, Duncan ordered a Washington County sheriff's office deputy to remove Schnekloth from the June 28 meeting "for no apparent reason and without any good cause."

Deakins ordered a deputy to remove Schnekloth from the meeting room before the July 15 meeting started, according to the lawsuit. Schnekloth claims the county has no policy governing the removal of people from a public meeting.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks earlier dismissed parts of the lawsuit.

Schnekloth moved a few weeks ago to voluntarily dismiss the lawsuit, saying he no longer believes the lawsuit is worth the time and expense of trying it. Schnekloth wants the judge to dismiss the case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled later.

In response, Deakins and Duncan filed a motion opposing voluntary dismissal of the lawsuit. They argue that they're entitled to qualified immunity and summary judgment. The two also argued that Schnekloth failed to respond to their earlier motion to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it couldn't be refiled.