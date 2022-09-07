Off The Wire

FOOTBALL

Bears plan new stadium

The Chicago Bears plan to build an enclosed suburban stadium that could host Super Bowls, College Football Playoff games and Final Fours. The Bears released conceptual illustrations Tuesday of the proposed stadium and entertainment complex that would be built on the site of a former horse racing track in Arlington Heights, Ill. The Bears said the project could include restaurants, office space, a hotel, fitness center, new parks and open areas as well as "other improvements for the community to enjoy." The Bears said they would not seek public funding for the stadium if the sale of the 326-acre property is completed and if they decide to move there. But they would seek taxpayer assistance for the rest of the project. The organization signed a purchase agreement last year for the tract of land that's about 30 miles northwest of Soldier Field. Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips, who announced last week he will retire after this season, has said a deal likely wouldn't close until early 2023. The Bears' lease at Soldier Field, where the team has played since 1971, runs through 2033.

Reid's son to enter plea

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to enter a plea Monday to felony driving while intoxicated causing serious injury after a 2021 car crash that seriously injured a young girl. Reid, son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, is expected to plead guilty, Jackson County (Missouri) Circuit Court records show. He was scheduled to go to trial Sept. 26. He faces up to seven years in prison, The Kansas City Star reported. Police said Reid was intoxicated and speeding when he hit two parked cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium in February 2021. A girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, who was 5 at the time, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

BASKETBALL

Sun force deciding game

With their season on the line, Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun took it right to Chicago and forced a decisive Game 5 in their WNBA semifinals series against the Sky. DeWanna Bonner and Courtney Williams each scored 19 points to help the Sun rout the Sky 104-80 on Tuesday night. Thomas added 17 points for Connecticut, which will travel to the second-seeded Sky for the winner-take-all game Thursday night. Both Chicago and Connecticut had to go on the road in the third game of their opening-round series and win to reach the semifinals because of the new playoff format that saw the higher seeded team host the first two games of that best-of-three set.

Aces advance to Finals

Sue Bird's career came to an end Tuesday night as Chelsea Gray scored 15 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter and the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with a 97-92 win over the Seattle Storm in Game 4 of their semifinal series. The Aces won the best-of-five series 3-1. The oldest player in the league at age 41, Bird started the year thinking this would be it, but brought finality to the decision midway through the regular season. Gray made five of six shots down the stretch and scored 12 of the final 20 points for the Aces. It will be the third Finals appearance in franchise history for Las Vegas. Seattle's Breanna Stewart tied the WNBA playoff record with 42 points, just the fifth player to score 40 or more in a postseason game.

BASEBALL

Hernandez gets new deal

Kike Hernandez and the Boston Red Sox agreed Tuesday to a $10 million contract for 2023, preventing the infielder/outfielder from becoming a free agent. Hernandez is hitting .219 with 6 home runs and 37 RBI over 274 at-bats in his second season with the Red Sox. He has batted .239 with 26 home runs and 97 RBI with Boston, making 44 starts in center field, 47 at second and five at shortstop. Hernandez played a key role in the Red Sox reaching the American League Championship Series last season, where they lost in six games to Houston. He went 20 for 49 with 3 homers and 10 runs during the postseason.

SOCCER

U.S. tops Nigeria

Rose Lavelle scored the go-ahead goal and the U.S. women's national team won its 13th straight match with a 2-1 victory over Nigeria on Tuesday night in Washington, D.C. The United States also benefited from an own goal to extend the team's unbeaten streak on American soil to 71 games. The teams first met on Saturday in Kansas City, Kansas, and the United States came away with a 4-0 victory. Nigeria was missing six starters because of injuries and visa issues. The own goal gave the United States an early lead in the 24th minute, but Nigeria equalized on Uchenna Kanu's score after the break. It was the first goal that the United States has given up this year, snapping a nine-game shutout streak for the Americans. The United States pulled back in front with Lavelle's header off a cross from Megan Rapinoe in the 66th minute. It was Lavelle's fourth goal of the year. Both teams are preparing for the 2023 Women's World Cup, co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.