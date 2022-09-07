Authorities ID armed man arrested in Benton Police Department lobby

Authorities have released the name of a man who entered a Benton Police Department lobby with a gun last week.

Joseph McGowan, 33, of Benton was taken into custody Friday night after he entered the criminal investigations division lobby around 4:30 p.m. to speak with detectives about an ongoing investigation, according to news release issued Tuesday the department.

Officers said McGowan brandished and pointed a gun at himself when they tried to arrest him. Police eventually negotiated with the man and no one was injured, the release states.

According to Saline County jail staff, McGowan remained in custody Wednesday morning, awaiting a hearing. An online inmate roster indicates he is being held in lieu of $100,000 bond.