100 years ago

Sept. 7, 1922

HOPE -- At the meeting of the City Council last night, the local union men, through their attorney, filed charges that City Marshal Rufe Loe is accepting a salary from the Missouri Pacific Railroad for rendering certain special services not in line with his duties as Marshal. The local union men attended the meeting in a body. No official action was asked of the council, however. The men brought their grievances before the alderman because they felt the matter should be called to the public's attention, it was said.

50 years ago

Sept. 7, 1972

• A fire that apparently was deliberately ignited destroyed a house at 922 Ferry Street, North Little Rock, about 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. It was the second fire there within two weeks. Fire Chief Joe Venetta said persons near the house heard an explosion shortly before the blaze. Venetta said the Department had not determined how the fire began. "We determine whether there is arson and turn the investigation over to the police." Morris F. Warner, Jr., of...North Little Rock, told police he saw two men run from the house before the fire. Fire Marshal Bobby L. Wilson told police that the fire began near the center of the house.

25 years ago

Sept. 7, 1997

• Sam Barkley, a former state endangered-species biologist who helped reintroduce American alligators to Arkansas, calls the 12-year effort a snapping success. "I think the alligator is well established" in the state, he said recently from his Little Rock office, where he now works as a district fisheries biologist with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. "I think we're always going to have them." The thinking was quite different in 1972, when officials began restocking the giant reptiles in the southeastern area of the state. Then, Barkley said, "We thought there were perhaps as many as 3,000 alligators" in all of Arkansas, most of them in three counties in the extreme southwest. An exact figure was not available because "a census was never taken," he said. Through 1984, however, officials freed 2,841 pre-adult alligators, each 4 to 6 feet long, in 42 Arkansas counties.

10 years ago

Sept. 7, 2012

• A splintered pile of wood and broken concrete sat Thursday at the corner of 28th and South Harrison streets in Little Rock after a contractor hired by the city to demolish a handful of unsafe vacant homes tore down the wrong structure. The house next door -- the intended demolition target at 2804 S. Harrison St. -- features a large, red sign declaring the structure condemned by the city and promising that it will be demolished. The address is posted in three different places on the house and property, including a post near the street where a mailbox used to hang. That demolition, the last in the city's contract with Youngblood Excavation and Demolition, has been put on hold, city officials said Thursday.