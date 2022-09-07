PB Art League holding events

The Pine Bluff Art League's September events include a reception and annual exhibition as well as the monthly meeting.

Reception: Annual Exhibition -- Thursday

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the Pine Bluff Art League Annual Juried Exhibition beginning Thursday with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m.

The exhibition features a selection of the league's best and recent work in various traditional mediums. At 5:30 p.m., artist and exhibition juror Virmarie DePoyster will announce winners, according to a news release.

This event runs in the league's 80th year and the group invites the community to celebrate with them at the reception. The league thanks exhibition sponsor Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. for its support. ASC will host the exhibition through Nov. 5, according to a news release.

League meeting -- Sunday

The art league will host its monthly meeting from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave.

Artist Gary Owen will demonstrate a mix of painting techniques using watercolor and gauche.

Refreshments will be served and masks are encouraged. The league encourages members to bring art to be judged by their peers. Two pieces will have the opportunity to be displayed at Simmons Bank and Relyance Bank each month.

Yearly membership dues are $45. Artists can mail checks to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601.

Members may have their work shown at ASC during the annual art league juried exhibition. Details: PBAL member Vickie Coleman at (870) 879-3825 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.