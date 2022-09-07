Player’s death felt by team, campus

The healing process for the Ouachita Baptist football team has begun after receiving news that one of their own, Clark Yarbrough, had died unexpectedly Sunday.

But that road to recovery isn't expected to be an easy, nor quick one for the Tigers.

Just the impact, alone, that the senior had on the program and the legacy he left with it suggests it may be quite some time before things return to normal for OBU.

Yarbrough, a 21-year-old defensive lineman, passed away after suddenly collapsing. A cause of death wasn't revealed when the school issued a tweet Sunday morning on its official Twitter page regarding the situation, and school officials noted during a news conference Tuesday that they were awaiting details and information.

It was learned in a release that university staff provided emergency assistance immediately in wake of Yarbrough's collapse. Additional care and methods were administered by emergency responders and medical personnel before he was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Medical Center in Arkadelphia.

But it was obvious during Tuesday's meeting that Yarbrough's death was felt not only by the Tigers as team but for the university as a whole.

"You don't ever get over it. You just get through something like this," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "That's what we're doing right now. But it's really pretty amazing and an honor to have coached a kid like Clark. Just an amazing guy, great character on and off the field.

"He was a beast on the field, but off the field, he was a gentle giant, a leader, a mentor to the younger players. My words are really empty when I even start talking about Clark because of the kind of young man he is, and his mother and family are the same way."

According to Knight, there was nothing empty about anything Yarbrough did during his time at OBU, particularly because of his faith.

The Rowlett, Texas, native, who had two years of eligibility left with the team, was a business administration/sports management major and served in noteworthy capacities around campus, as evidenced by his leading disposition within classrooms and his position as a resident assistant in the school's Anthony Hall dormitory.

Those spots all attributed to the bigger picture for Yarbrough, whom Knight indicated was in the process of putting plans in place for his future.

"Clark and I had some discussions about three weeks ago when he came and met with me," Knight said. "We were trying to figure out what the next step was because he wanted to be an athletic director. We were trying to figure out an internship, what he could do, maybe get a master's degree and still play that fourth year.

"And that's the kind of kid he is. He came in talking about what he needed to do academically, how he could get an internship with Coach [David] Sharpe, our [athletic director]. Those are the kinds of questions and things he was going through trying to figure out what the next step was.

"Selfishly, I was trying to figure it out because I wanted him on the football field. He's a really good football player."

Yarbrough's impact on the field was certainly admirable. The 6-1, 280-pounder played in every game a year ago and recorded 27 tackles. He registered two tackles as a starter en route to earning Great American Conference co-defensive player of the week accolades in the Tigers' 42-32 victory over Oklahoma Baptist 42-32 in their opener Sept. 1.

"You talk about Clark's attributes on the field, there's not many guys that can squat 600 pounds, can bench press 365 pounds, power clean more than 300," Knight said. "He was just a really, really good player. He was honorable mention all-conference player coming off of last year and had really high expectations this year. But as much as we'll miss Clark on the field, we'll miss him even more in the dressing room, on the bus, in the dorm and in the cafeteria.

"Those are the areas that he had a great impact, not just on me but on his team and on the coaching staff."

OBU is still scheduled to play its home opener against Southern Nazarene on Saturday at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

Knight admitted that preparation for that game would be understandably tough, but he believed his Tigers could channel everything they're feeling and do the things necessary to go out and perform, beginning with Tuesday's practice.

"[Yarbrough's] mom sent me a picture of their bathroom, and in that bathroom, he had all his goals up on the mirror," Knight said. "One of those was to stay focused. There's going be times when your mind tries to wonder. We have to keep that focus that Clark had."