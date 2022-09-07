Little Rock's Mills High School 'all clear' after bomb threat call

Mills High School in Little Rock is no longer on lockdown following a call about a bomb threat, according a tweet from the Pulaski County sheriff’s office on Wednesday.

“Classes are resuming and school will dismiss on time as normal,” the tweet stated.

The “All Clear” designation comes less than an hour after authorities announced on Twitter that deputies were responding to the call.

2:05 p.m.: Pulaski County deputies respond to possible bomb threat at Little Rock's Mills High School

Pulaski County deputies are responding to a call about a possible bomb threat at Mills High School, according to a tweet made by the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said students have been safely evacuated.

The school is currently on lockdown and following bomb threat procedures, the tweet states.