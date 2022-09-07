Rampage suspect loose, fears high

JAMES SMITH CREE FIRST NATION, Saskatchewan -- Fears ran high Tuesday on an Indigenous reserve in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan after police warned that the suspect in a deadly stabbing rampage over the weekend might be nearby and officers surrounded a house with guns drawn.

Police later sent out an alert that it was a false alarm and they had determined the suspect was not in the community but people remained nervous with his whereabouts unknown and a province-wide alert still in effect.

It's not clear if the suspect, Myles Sanderson, was ever in the area.

Evan Bray, the police chief of provincial capital city of Regina, has been saying as recently as Monday that police thought Sanderson was in Regina, but said Tuesday they've received information that is leading them to believe that he may no longer be in the city.

"Although we don't know his whereabouts we are still looking not only in the city of Regina but expanded into the province as well," Bray said.

The fugitive's brother and fellow suspect, Damien Sanderson, was found dead Monday near the stabbing sites. Before Damien's body was found, arrest warrants were issued for the suspects and both men faced at least one count each of murder and attempted murder.

Police are investigating whether Myles Sanderson killed his brother. The brothers are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18.

Leaders of the James Smith Cree Nation, where most of the stabbing attacks took place, blamed the killings on drug and alcohol abuse plaguing the community, which they said was a legacy of the colonization of Indigenous people.

James Smith Cree Nation resident Darryl Burns and his brother, Ivor Burns, said their sister, Gloria Burns, was a first responder who was killed while responding to a call. Darryl Burns said his 62-year-old sister was on a crisis response team.

"She went on a call to a house and she got caught up in the violence," he said. "She was there to help. She was a hero."

He blamed drugs and pointed to colonization for the rampant drug and alcohol use on reserves.

"We had a murder suicide here three years ago. My granddaughter and her boyfriend. Last year, we had a double homicide. Now, this year, we have 10 more that have passed away and all because of drugs and alcohol," Darryl Burns said.

Ivor Burns also blamed drugs for his sister's death and said the suspect brothers should not be hated.

"We have to forgive them boys," he said. "When you are doing hard drugs, when you are doing coke, and when you are doing heroin and crystal meth and those things, you are incapable of feeling. You stab somebody and you think it's funny. You stab them again and you laugh."

The criminal record of Myles Sanderson dates back years and includes violence.

He was released from prison in August 2021, but then his release was suspended that November because he had lied about his ex-spouse and children living with him. At a hearing in February, the board canceled the suspension, while adding conditions to limit and monitor contact with the woman and his children.

The stabbing attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the United States.





The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.

Mass stabbings are rarer than mass shootings, but have happened around the world.

Police in Saskatchewan got their first call about a stabbing at 5:40 a.m. Sunday and heard about several more within minutes. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said.

James Smith Cree Nation is about 20 miles from Weldon.

Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Burns and the mother of their two daughters.

"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network.

Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson, a retired widower who made his coffee every morning at the senior center. He loved gardening, picking berries, canning and making jam and cakes, recalled William Works, 47, and his mother, Sharon Works, 64.