Rogers man gets 30-year sentence

BENTONVILLE -- Anthony Ballett on Tuesday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing his estranged wife's boyfriend.

A jury of seven men and five women found Ballett guilty of second-degree murder. The panel deliberated for more than 10 hours over two days.

Ballett, 42, of Rogers was charged with capital murder, but the jury also had the option of finding him guilty of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Ballett was accused of killing Keundra Allen on Dec. 26, 2019, stabbing him 13 times, according to court documents. Police found Allen in a grassy area near an apartment at 502 S.E. B St., about a block from the Bentonville Public Library.

The jury returned Tuesday afternoon with guilty verdicts for manslaughter and second-degree murder. The panel was supposed to select only one.

Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren read the verdicts, then met with the attorneys. He gave the attorneys one hour to do research on a jury selecting two charges instead of one.

Karren later ruled that the second-degree murder verdict would stand. Ballett faced six to 30 years in prison.

Brianna Allen described her brother as the best man in the world. She spoke of him in the present tense.

"My brother is still a kind-hearted man," she said.

She said her brother was closer to her than her twin -- "the best wing-man in the world."

Brianna Allen said her brother was not aggressive, but was protective and only wanted to make sure his girlfriend, Ieshia Webster, was safe.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Ballett killed a man in Tallulah, La., and was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Bryan Sexton, chief deputy prosecutor, told jurors that Ballett was on parole when he killed Allen.

"He's killed once," Sexton said. "He's killed again."

Sexton described Allen's slaying as vicious. Thirty years in prison was appropriate for Ballett, Sexton said.

James Wyatt, Ballett's attorney, said his client was 14 years old when he killed in Louisiana. Wyatt said Ballett had already been punished for his crime in Louisiana.

"You have to decide what's the appropriate punishment in this case," Wyatt said.

He asked the jury to recommend six years in prison.

Webster testified last week that she and Ballett had been married for six years. The two had a traditional ceremony and one in their mosque, but never turned in their marriage license to the state. They considered themselves husband and wife.

Webster said the two started having relationship difficulties, and Ballett moved out of their Bentonville apartment to Rogers. She testified that she later started a relationship with Allen.

Ballett came to the apartment on Dec. 26, 2019, and Allen went outside to confront him, Webster said. The two fought, and Webster and a friend pulled Allen back into the apartment. Ballett left the scene, she said.

Ballett returned to the apartment and Webster and Allen heard a noise in the back yard. Allen went outside after hearing the noise. Webster said she heard a scream, went outside and saw Ballett on top of Allen.

Sexton said Allen's killing was not an act of extreme emotional disturbance, but an act of planning.

"His mindset was premeditated and deliberate in killing Allen," Sexton said. "The man who was standing between him and his wife."

Katherine Streett, Ballett's other attorney, said he was acting with extreme emotional disturbance. She asked jurors to find Ballett guilty of manslaughter, not capital murder.

Brianna Allen took the witness stand once more to give a victim impact statement to the court.

She said the tragedy has been hard on her entire family.

"You only see me in this courtroom, but know my whole family is with me," she said. "We miss my brother."

Ballett did not testify at the trial. He declined to give a statement after Brianna Allen's statement.

Karren, following the jury's recommendation, sentenced Ballett to 30 years in prison. He received credit for the 985 days he spent awaiting trial in the Benton County Jail.

Karren ordered Ballett not to have any contact with members of the Allen family.