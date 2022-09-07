Rogers Planning Commission approves rezoning for mixed use development The Fields at Pinnacle

ROGERS -- A rezoning for a proposed mixed-use development in the Pinnacle Hills area will move on to the City Council for consideration.

The Planning Commission approved Tuesday evening the rezoning for The Fields at Pinnacle on about 29.45 acres at the northwest corner of West Northgate Road and South Champions Drive.

The rezoning will match the city's uptown zoning plan for the area, which shows a roughly 300-foot neighborhood transition buffer at the western side of the property.

The rezoning request will move the property owned by Hatfield Whalen Land LLC from a mix of the agricultural, highway commercial, neighborhood commercial, residential multifamily, uptown commercial mixed-use and uptown neighborhood transition zoning districts to just the uptown commercial mixed-use and uptown neighborhood transition zoning districts.

Kael Bowling, an attorney with Friday, Eldredge & Clark, spoke on behalf of the property owners association of Beau Chene Farms.

Neighborhood residents do not oppose the rezoning but want a buffer of 300 feet between the development and the nearby neighborhood, which would be in line with the city's comprehensive growth map, Bowling said.

Commission member Kevin Jensen said that the rezoning would not allow less of a buffer, though the developer was originally asking for less.

"The closest that a five-story building can be to the property line is 300 feet," Jensen said. "We can't move a five-story building any closer to the property line."

Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve the rezoning. John Schmelzle and Steve Lane abstained. Eriks Zvers was absent.

The commission also approved a request by Beth Young to amend the comprehensive growth map designation at 102 E. Willow St. from neighborhood to downtown regional center and to rezone the property from the residential duplex patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

Young said she hopes to build a townhome on the lot at the corner of South First and East Willow streets.

One resident spoke in favor of the project and said they would like to see similar rezoning for the entire neighborhood.

Commissioners Derek Burnett and Rachel Crawford expressed agreement that other properties in the neighborhood should probably be rezoned.

Burnett said he thought the rezoning was the right direction, but he'd like to see the whole area rezoned together.

Commissioners voted 7-1 in approval of the request. Crawford, Schmelzle, Jensen, Mark Myers, Jorge Andrade, Mandel Samuels and Lane voted in support. Burnett voted against.

In other business, the commission unanimously approved a request by Daniel Copeland to resubmit a rezoning application concerning a property across from the Rogers Public Library.

City code requires applications denied or withdrawn after a public hearing not be resubmitted until one year after the date of the last action on the amendment request.

A rezoning of the property, located between Pine and Cypress streets and east of Dixieland Road, from the residential single-family zoning district to the residential multifamily zoning district was denied less than a year ago at the commission's Oct. 19 meeting.

Commissioners voted 8-0 to approve the request.

The commission will consider the rezoning during one of its next meetings.