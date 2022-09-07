Sections
Russians add actors, officials to new U.S. sanctions roster

by The Associated Press | Today at 4:46 a.m.
This image provided by Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service shows actor and producer Sean Penn visiting positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the frontline with Russia-backed separatists in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Nov. 18, 2021. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service via AP)

Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema, both D-Ariz.; Kevin Cramer and Mike Rounds, both R-S.D.; Rick Scott, R-Fla.; and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and businesspeople.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

  photo  In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Ben Stiller talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 20, 2022. Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
  

