Shelter bids over budget; process reset

The low bid to renovate the old First Ward School to turn it into a homeless shelter was well over budget, but Larry Matthews isn't giving up.

Matthews is the director of the city's Economic and Community Development Department and the person in charge of taking what is a 20,000-square-foot structure that was built more than 70 years ago and turning it into something modern enough to house up to 50 homeless people.

Matthews said the budget on the renovation was $850,000, but that the low bid, submitted by Carson & Associates, a general contractor from Little Rock, was in the neighborhood of $1.2 million.

"We'll go back to the drawing board and take some of these items out that maybe we don't need and see where we are at that point," Williams said.

Williams, along with a committee appointed by Mayor Shirley Washington, has been meeting with Ron Woods of the Woods Group Architecture firm in Little Rock, to go over what they would like to see included in a shelter. At this point in the process, Williams said, the design that was put out for bids includes "everything that you want."

But now that the numbers have come in, Williams said, it's time to "pull out some of those luxury items."

To do that, he said, he will sit down with the architect and someone with Carson & Associates to make sure there was no miscommunication in what was being asked for and what was being bid on.

From there, the architect will revamp the design plans, and the bidding process will start anew.

There were three contracting companies that bid on the current proposal, Williams said, and while that is a fairly typical number, he's hoping for more this second time around.

"We'll put it back out on the street with a lessened scope of work and see where that takes us," he said.

Timing, he said, is also important for contractors because it may not be a matter of simply whether they want a job or not.

"They stay so busy," he said. "It may come down to whether they can actually find time to do the work."

Matthews said adding to the problem of securing bids for a job are the supply chain issues that have come into play in everyday life as well as inflation.

"It's difficult to estimate what something is going to cost, especially in the building industry," he said.

"If something is even available, a price you get for it today is probably going to be outdated in the near future."

Williams said he expects to have the job out for bids again in the next several weeks.

"We'll see what we can pull out and what we can substitute," he said.

"This will be a perfect building for this, and we want to make sure it's safe and sound. But the original had some items that we can probably do without."

As for operating the facility once it's been renovated, the city is still in discussion with Depaul USA, according to a city official.