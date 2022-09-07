Springdale planners OK conditional land use for lab involved in creating poultry vaccines

SPRINGDALE -- A project before the Planning Commission on Tuesday would bring to Springdale a high-tech animal health lab and production area to develop a component for poultry vaccines.

The commission unanimously approved a conditional use for warehousing and limited manufacturing at 4784 N. Thompson St., which holds a commercial zoning.

The Planning Commission on Tuesday also voted unanimously to extend the development plan of Luther George Park in downtown Springdale.

Pacific GeneTech USA develops and commercializes technologies developed by the agriculture divisions of the University of Arkansas, explained Bruce Smith, senior project manager.

GeneTech also plans to locate its world headquarters in Springdale, said Bill McClard, the managing member of a group that owns the property. The facility ultimately will house 25 to 30 highly skilled employees, he added.

GeneTech would produce in Springdale mannosylated chitosan, an additive to a vaccine which would help deliver substances designed to enhance a body's immune response to an antigen, according to information provided by McClard.

McClard ensured the production would release no poison or pollution into the municipal water system or area environment.

The site in north Springdale would include a 15,000- to 25,000-square-foot building, with space for offices, a research and development laboratory, a production area and room to expand.

Development of the property won't begin for four or five years as the company obtains various permits, and the company will return to the city with plans as required, McClard said. He told the commission he wanted to ensure the use of the land would be allowed in the city before making an investment.

The development plan for Luther George Park required an extension because the groundbreaking is not scheduled until October, said Patsy Christie, director of the city's Planning Department.

She explained that any development plans with the city are good for one year. Construction must begin within that year, or the developer must seek an extension, she said.

The Planning Commission approved the plans for the park in February 2021. But because the Downtown Springdale Alliance had to raise funds before construction could begin, the year's approval had expired, Christie explained.

The city contracts with the Alliance to oversee revitalization efforts and development in the city's downtown district. The park sits in the heart of the district.

Alliance director Jill Dabbs announced last month that the group has raised $11 million, or 88% of the estimated $12.5 million needed for construction. The group needs to raise just $846,000 more.

The City Council on Aug. 23 accepted a grant totaling $3.1 million from the Walton Family Foundation.

Plans for the park include a focus on the natural setting of the Ozark Mountains with a terraced feature leading to the banks of Spring Creek as it runs through the park, a play area with nature-themed climbing equipment and a sculptural shell over an amphitheater. The mountain-shaped shell is being designed and built in the Netherlands, with 23 individual pieces to be shipped to Springdale for construction.