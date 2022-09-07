Stricter abortion bill OK’d in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban, setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill.

Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in the bill.

The same bill without the exceptions appeared to fail in the more conservative state House last week before some Republicans maneuvered through a series of votes to allow abortions for rape and incest victims up to the 12th week of pregnancy.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee vote 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats -- to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin today. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.

Democrats also refused to vote on other proposals by Republican Sen. Tom Davis, who has said for weeks that the bill needs to be modified from a total ban before he can support it.

They included increasing access to contraceptives and including birth control as part of the state's abstinence-based sex education as well as assuring that a doctor can perform the abortion if it is determined a fetus has a medical condition that won't allow it to live outside the womb.

Democrats are not going to help Republicans out of a box of their own making by making "an awful bill a very bad bill," Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.

Republicans told their Democratic colleagues that their strategy was shortsighted.

"We heard a lot of talk about protecting women's rights. It looks like when they had a chance, they didn't," Republican Sen. Michael Gambrel said.

Several Republicans senators have said they cannot support the bill without the exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest.

Senators will get another chance to change the bill today, including adding the exceptions back or any amendments that were rejected at Tuesday's meeting.

The bill bans all abortions in South Carolina except when the mother's life is at risk. Before they were removed, the bill also included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest.

In those cases, the doctor would have to tell the woman the rape will be reported and her name given to the county sheriff within 24 hours of the procedure. The bill would have only allowed abortions in those cases up to 12 weeks after conception.

The proposal also starts child support payments at the date of conception and requires a father to pay half of pregnancy expenses, including the mother's share of insurance premiums. The father of a child conceived by rape or incest must also pay the full cost of mental counseling from the attack.

South Carolina currently has a ban on abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which is usually about six weeks. But that law has been suspended as the South Carolina Supreme Court reviews whether it violates the state's constitutional right to privacy.

Davis and Sen. Sandy Senn, who voted against the bill in committee, have said they can't support it as written. Another Republican senator, Katrina Shealy, said the state's current law is fine.

Other senators have suggested privately that the General Assembly didn't need to rush into a special session and could have waited to see how the six-week South Carolina ban and total bans in other states worked out.

Davis considers both a ban on all abortions or allowing abortions any time during pregnancies too extreme.

If the state is going to require more women to have babies, Davis said they owe it to them to give them better prenatal care, their children better educational opportunities and birth control options so they don't get pregnant.

Protesters gather outside the state house in opposition to a proposed abortion ban debated Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022 by the South Carolina House of Representatives in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/James Pollard)

